Source Title: Smart Technology Empowers Smart Education, Reconstructs Lenovo Helps Education Digitization Realize

In the digital age, emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, and the Internet of Things have gradually broken through the boundaries between campuses and classrooms. Smart education is being shaped into a new form. An era of integration of production and education and inclusive education has arrived. In this context, how to use technology to empower education innovation? How does digitalization reshape future education? It has become the focus of the industry. On November 9th, the 2022 Lenovo Tech World was officially held. At the Smart Education sub-forum with the theme of “Technology Empowers Education Digital Transformation”, Lenovo and education industry experts discussed the integration of districts and schools, In-depth discussions were carried out on related topics such as technology empowerment and integration of production and education. The digital transformation of education has made teachers shoulder unprecedented important responsibilities. In his opening speech, Wang Liping, vice president of Lenovo Group and general manager of China‘s major customer business group, pointed out, “Technology and education are in a period of coexistence of integration and innovation, and my country’s education is undergoing a leap-forward development from informatization to digitalization. Under the background of the digital strategy, only the integration and innovation of the government, schools, and enterprises can realize the digitalization of education and allow teachers to gain more space for development.” Wang Liping, Vice President of Lenovo Group and General Manager of Key Account Business Group in China Promote the integrated construction of districts and schools to open up a breakthrough in the high-quality development of education In order to improve the digitization level of the teaching team and promote the overall quality of the teaching team, as an industry leader covering all elements of “device-edge-cloud-network-intelligence”, Lenovo provides products, scenarios, and ecology to meet basic education, Digital tools and solutions for the entire academic stage of higher vocational education. Among them, the district-school integrated solution based on the principle of “regional guidance, multi-party participation, co-construction and sharing” not only further optimizes the allocation of regional educational resources, but also allows every child to enjoy fair and high-quality education. When talking about the integrated construction of district schools, Feng Hua, general manager of Lenovo SSG pan-political education program and delivery center, also said that Lenovo Qiming district school integration plan will be the best solution to implement digital transformation and intelligent upgrade of education, and Lenovo Smart Education will With one body, four wings and seventy-two changes, it provides from the educational scene to the construction of the entire regional education platform, builds a three-dimensional and all-round smart education service, and creates an intelligent teaching service ecology for students, teachers and managers, and realizes the regional Educational ecology improvement. Feng Hua, General Manager of Lenovo SSG Pan-Politics and Education Program and Delivery Center Deep integration of technology and scene, boosting education from informatization to digitization In addition to closely cooperating with the government, educational organizations, and partners to realize the integration of advantageous resources, the continuous exploration of core technologies and future education scenarios is also the key to promoting the digital transformation of education. As Wang Qiong, a professor and doctoral supervisor at Peking University’s School of Education, said, digital transformation is a change that promotes new ways of thinking and working. In fact, you can think big and start small. To apply intelligent technology to enable the reconstruction of intelligent education, it is necessary to start from the core concept of digital transformation, that is, to improve the learning experience and effect with students as the center. "To promote the integration and innovation of a new generation of information technology and education and teaching, we must improve the level of informatization popularization among teachers, so as to promote the application level of informatization in the entire education industry." Jin Xin, general manager of the Smart Education Division of Lenovo's major customer business group in China, also said, " Lenovo will focus on teachers and provide a 1+1 solution for teaching, teaching and research that integrates software + hardware + resources + services, so as to improve the classroom teaching model, enhance the level of classroom teaching, and facilitate the digital transformation of education." Wu Yaqiang, senior director and chief researcher of Lenovo Research Institute, talked about future education around virtual reality integration technology. He said: "To break the boundary of physical time and space, connect virtual and reality, realize the symbiosis of human-machine collaboration and the linkage of virtual and real integration, and provide a future space with perfect integration of virtual and real, immersive, telepresence, and interactivity. A vision for an integrated future of education." Wu Yaqiang, Senior Director and Chief Researcher of Lenovo Research Institute School-enterprise cooperation and joint construction accelerate the implementation of smart education scenarios A vision for an integrated future of education.” Wu Yaqiang, Senior Director and Chief Researcher of Lenovo Research Institute School-enterprise cooperation and joint construction accelerate the implementation of smart education scenarios In recent years, the development of vocational education has become a national strategy. In order to deepen the school-enterprise cooperation, integrate production and education, and improve the matching degree between the job requirements of enterprises and the skill level of talents in colleges and universities, Lenovo has also cooperated with colleges and universities to carry out continuous exploration. According to Zhang Xiao, general manager of the political and educational industry of Lenovo’s key customer business group in China, as a leading ICT equipment and service provider, Lenovo is helping many enterprises to achieve digital transformation, while also empowering its own strong AI capabilities and industrial practical experience. Vocational education helps colleges and universities to improve their teaching and training levels, cultivate high-quality technical and skilled talents, and through high-level school-enterprise cooperation, jointly build a new generation of information technology professional groups with colleges and universities, and continuously deepen the integration of production and education. Zhang Xiao, general manager of the political and educational industry of Lenovo China’s key customer business group Up to now, Lenovo has carried out school-enterprise cooperation with more than 200 colleges and universities. In September this year, it signed a strategic cooperation agreement on AI + scientific research and innovation with Tsinghua University, focusing on major changes in technology and social development. Industry-university-research cooperation and innovation in basic sciences in five major areas: computer architecture, intelligent manufacturing and future computing. In the field of AI + intelligent manufacturing, Lenovo has also cooperated with colleges and universities to build an industrial Internet industry practice base. Taking Zhejiang Mechatronics Vocational and Technical College as an example, in the early stage of project construction, the college had many pain points such as the lack of professional construction plans and the lack of a new technology research platform for intelligent manufacturing. Relying on Lenovo’s ‘iLeapCloud Industrial Internet Platform’ as the core, Zhejiang Electromechanical has built a The intelligent manufacturing industry application center based on the industrial Internet has achieved the construction goal of integrating “teaching, practical training, scientific research and innovation”. Not only that, in the developed Shenzhen area, Lenovo also contracted to build the Luohu Future School, forming a smart environment where “there is a learning field everywhere, everyone can learn it”; in the relatively poor Bijie area of ​​Guizhou, Lenovo’s smart education program The regional center school is a demonstration, through the Qiming district school integration platform to achieve small radiation to townships and villages, and to achieve resource sharing and overall improvement. From the basic digital base to the exploration and innovation of cutting-edge technology, from the single-point breakthrough of hardware to the integration and upgrading of solutions, with the development of the industry, Lenovo will be a “smart engine” for the digital transformation of education in the future, and promote the popularization of education with the power of science and technology. Benefit and inject new value into the high-quality development of education.

