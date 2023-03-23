Home Business Smart, the new #3 debuts at the Shanghai Auto Show
Business

Smart, the new #3 debuts at the Shanghai Auto Show

by admin
Smart, the new #3 debuts at the Shanghai Auto Show

Smart just under a year after unveiling #1 is ready to launch #3. She will do so at the Shanghai Auto Show on April 17th. The new model will be larger than the current #1 and while sharing the same front end will adopt an almost coupe-like styling, based on a steeper windscreen than the current #1 and a steeper roofline. The goal is to offer more space on board, thanks to a much longer wheelbase available. The original format of Smart based on compact cars is therefore definitively a thing of the past

Smart, a double battery option

There is currently no other information regarding the battery cuts available for the new #3, but it is likely that like the #1 there will be a single or dual engine dual option with outputs of 152 or 268 hp respectively, similar to those of the Smart #1. And if the Brabus version of the #1 has 442 hp it is logical to imagine that the larger #3 gets the same treatment. As for the autonomy, it will remain top secret until the official revelation in Shanghai.

Smart, the #2 acronym for the ForTwo heir

The #3 is based on the same SEA platform or Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture which is also the same as the Smart #1. Volvo and Lynk & Co also use this type of technology. According to Chinese rumors, Smart is reserving the initials # 2 to use it for a future replacement of the ForTwo. The Smart #3 after the preview debut in Shanghai will go on sale in China within the year and will reach the European market in 2024.

See also  Technogym: revenues up 21% in the first 9 months of 2021. Alessandri: 'return to the gym better than the most optimistic expectations'

Smart, six or seven models by 2027

Smart, as it is known, left the American market in 2019, but the brand will grow between now and 2027 to reach a number of new models between six and seven, as recently confirmed by the CEO of Smart Europe, Dirk Adelmann who on the new #3 added that it’s the sporty version of the #1. The #1 is the first model in the range produced in China by Geely, but 100% made in Mercedes especially for the style which is of a typical premium brand level.

Find out more

Smart, the first showroom is in Brescia

Smart’s change of gear is combined with innovative purchasing methods, given that the new Smart #1 can be booked on sale from July by paying a deposit of 500 euros either online or through an agent in the area, the first of which was inaugurated in recent days in Brescia. You choose the car with the configurator on the brand’s website. You will then be contacted by an agent to convert the booking into an order or to refund the deposit paid.

You may also like

Robert Habeck promises to switch to the price...

Xi’s new multipolar order

New co-boss at Aldi Süd: Tom Daunt now...

Massive tax fraud in Oristano. Over 200 million...

Bonus for Porsche employees: 9050 euros special payment...

Industrie De Nora lifts the veil on the...

Annual Report Observation | Road King 2022 Highway...

Integrity Next: 100 million euros for Munich software...

Key interest rate now at 1.5 percent –...

Eurovita, the ball passes to the Government for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy