Smart just under a year after unveiling #1 is ready to launch #3. She will do so at the Shanghai Auto Show on April 17th. The new model will be larger than the current #1 and while sharing the same front end will adopt an almost coupe-like styling, based on a steeper windscreen than the current #1 and a steeper roofline. The goal is to offer more space on board, thanks to a much longer wheelbase available. The original format of Smart based on compact cars is therefore definitively a thing of the past

Smart, a double battery option

There is currently no other information regarding the battery cuts available for the new #3, but it is likely that like the #1 there will be a single or dual engine dual option with outputs of 152 or 268 hp respectively, similar to those of the Smart #1. And if the Brabus version of the #1 has 442 hp it is logical to imagine that the larger #3 gets the same treatment. As for the autonomy, it will remain top secret until the official revelation in Shanghai.

Smart, the #2 acronym for the ForTwo heir

The #3 is based on the same SEA platform or Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture which is also the same as the Smart #1. Volvo and Lynk & Co also use this type of technology. According to Chinese rumors, Smart is reserving the initials # 2 to use it for a future replacement of the ForTwo. The Smart #3 after the preview debut in Shanghai will go on sale in China within the year and will reach the European market in 2024.

Smart, six or seven models by 2027

Smart, as it is known, left the American market in 2019, but the brand will grow between now and 2027 to reach a number of new models between six and seven, as recently confirmed by the CEO of Smart Europe, Dirk Adelmann who on the new #3 added that it’s the sporty version of the #1. The #1 is the first model in the range produced in China by Geely, but 100% made in Mercedes especially for the style which is of a typical premium brand level.

Smart, the first showroom is in Brescia

Smart’s change of gear is combined with innovative purchasing methods, given that the new Smart #1 can be booked on sale from July by paying a deposit of 500 euros either online or through an agent in the area, the first of which was inaugurated in recent days in Brescia. You choose the car with the configurator on the brand’s website. You will then be contacted by an agent to convert the booking into an order or to refund the deposit paid.