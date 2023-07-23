Smart working and free holidays: going on holiday in August is no longer a must

girl works at the beach

The holiday they have always been an essential element. But like everything related to the world of work, even the vacation have entered the vortex of change. From corporate policies that experience it smart working or that they encourage well being e rest with courses of yoga and meditation to companies that experiment “free holidays”, i.e. a model that gives its employees maximum flexibility, even in Italy we are questioning some assumptions that have always been considered the cornerstone of our holidays, such as the one according to which the word “holidays” must be accompanied by “August”.

A custom that dates back to Roman times and which has been kept alive until today, also fueled by the fact that school holidays, unlike in other European countries, in Italy are almost all concentrated in the summer and for families con children the possibilities to make trips in the rest of the year are limited. But something is changing.

with it smart working (and not only) goodbye to the August holidays. “The conception of holidays changes, as does the world of work,” he says Peter Novelli, general manager of Oliver James Italia, the recruitment company specialized in technological and financial professions. The introduction of smart working is changing the worker habits Italians starting from the two canonical central weeks of August.

