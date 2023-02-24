With the Milleproroghe decree, smart working has been extended until the end of June. But there are substantial disparities between the private and public sectors. Here’s what’s changed and what you need to know.

Favorite private employees

The legislation on smart working changes again. In the private sector, smart working can be recognized from 28 February 2023 (date of entry into force of the Milleproroghe conversion law) until 30 June 2023 both for fragile workers and for those who have at least one child under the age of 14.

In practice, starting from the end of February, in the private sector both the fragile and the parents of children under 14 will have the right to carry out their work in smart working. It is a right that can always be exercised but which must be agreed, with regard to the times and number of days remotely, with the employer. Furthermore, the work performance must obviously allow for remote working. The Milleproroghe decree set the expiry of this right at 30 June, which for parents with children under 14 had expired at the end of 2022. The hope is in a new summer rule that can extend or reintroduce this way of working from home again.

The public lags behind

For civil servants, on the other hand, smart working will be reserved only for workers with frailties and not also for those with at least one child under 14. This right was extended because it expired at the end of March for the fragile. It has now been extended until June 30 of this year.

The node in the private sector concerns the coverage necessary to finance this type of measure. The Meloni government has undertaken to find the coverage that provides resources for 16 million euros.

Who are the fragile

What is there to know? The decree of the Ministry of Health of 4 February 2022 defines who is considered a fragile worker. These are those who are affected by severe forms of disability, immunosuppressed and cancer patients. Fragile workers can also carry out smart working by being assigned to a different job included in the same category or area of ​​classification, as defined by the current National Collective Labor Agreement, without any reduction in their salary, as required by current legislation.