Listen to the audio version of the article

There is the management of smart working and the reorganization of procedures, to make them more efficient, and of the relationships between the new tasks that the changes triggered by the pandemic have placed on the managers and personnel offices of companies. To cope with this, HR managers also seek the assistance of external professionals; provided, however, that they have gained consistent experience and to whom they ask for greater communication and interaction and better knowledge of the company, as well as attention to costs, with more accurate estimates and the abandonment of hourly rates. These are the priorities of human resources directors in relations with law firms, photographed by the survey carried out for Il Sole 24 Ore by Gidp, the association that represents personnel managers, in collaboration with Mopi, which brings together marketing staff and to the communication of studies, and Professor Simone Bandini Buti.

The effects of the pandemic

The research brings together the answers provided by 123 HR managers of companies of various sizes, but mostly medium-large (66% with more than 200 employees). A reality on which the pandemic has also impacted in terms of the reorganization of work processes. So much so that the human resources directors have worked in the last year to increase the internal efficiency of the procedures (58% of respondents), making greater use of document automation or artificial intelligence (41%). Entering then into the merits of the projects that have most engaged managers in the last 12 months, the lion’s share goes to the management of smart working: to set a policy (for 62% of respondents), but also to review the spaces of the offices of work (for 40%) and set up a new culture and a new way of working (for 37%).

Not only. There were many projects in the field of well-being (for 44% of respondents), retention (for 37%) and to set up a 360-degree diversity policy (for 31%).

Relations with studies

«The pandemic was a watershed – observes the president of Gidp, Marina Verderajme – which generated in companies a reflection on a new way of working and organization. This is a change that HR managers have had to manage. After a phase of “internal” reflection, they are now looking for the right consultants externally who can support them in this process ».

In choosing consultants, the personnel managers reward previous experience in the subject (for 67% of the interviewees) or with companies in the same sector (for 38%), to encourage the exchange of good practices. Word of mouth counts (for 32%), almost on a par with the curriculum (for 29%) and the use of technology (for 29%). On top of the requests that HR make to the law firms that follow their companies there are more communication (23% of answers), greater knowledge of the industry (20%), more technology and investments (20%). And then a different and more transparent compensation policy is called for, with a better forecast of costs at the beginning of the mandate (22%), the abandonment of hourly rates (21%) and more discounts (15%).