ROMA – A third of workers in Eurozone countries would like to more days of smart working than what the employer is willing to make them do. And having greater flexibility in the organization of work can therefore become an important reason to start looking for a new job. Covid-19 has changed our perception of work much more than it has actually changed the organization: a survey of the European Central Bank confirms the lack of “revolution” of remote working with respect to the expectations and aspirations of workers.

