The debate and the amendments related to the approval of the Aid Decree will bring new developments also on the front of an issue that seemed to have run aground. It concerns smart working: the remote working modality will be extended until 31 December for fragile workers and for the parents of children and young people up to 14 years of age. The cost for the state coffers will be 18.6 million euros.

One of the reasons that had led to the stop of the provision even for frail and parents of children under 14, was precisely that of the lack of financial coverage. From 1 September the return to the company and to the office, therefore, was triggered for everyone.

The Minister of Labor Andrea Orlando pushed the need to reach an agreement with the aim of curbing the relocation. A little while ago, the announcement via Twitter by Minister Orlando: «The smart working for fragile workers and for parents of children under 14 has been extended until 31 December. On several occasions, in recent months, I had proposed the extension and I had undertaken to ensure that it was approved: a promise kept ».

Extended until December 31st #smartworking for frail workers and for parents of children under the age of 14. On several occasions, in the past few months, I had proposed the extension and made a commitment to have it approved: a promise kept. pic.twitter.com/V4y7eZgXcD — Andrea Orlando (@AndreaOrlandosp) September 13, 2022

The measure, explains the minister, “represents a fundamental intervention to protect the most fragile people, parents with small children and continue to ensure better reconciliation of work-life time thanks to the agile mode”. The measure, he adds, was possible “thanks to resources from the Ministry of Labor.” The work for both figures expired on June 30 and the amendment moves this deadline to December 31, 2022. The charges deriving from this change – the amendment reads – correspond with 18.66 million for 2022, which will be covered for 8 million through the Social Employment Fund of the Ministry of Labor and 10.66 million with a reduction in the Fund for active labor policies.