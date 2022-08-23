MILANO – From the 1st of September it smart working it goes back a bit to the past, but at least from the point of view of the bureaucratic management of agile workers something of the extraordinary phase of the pandemic will survive. The Ministry of Labor has fired the decree that implements the provisions of the dl Simplificationsor the possibility of communicating only the details of the workers involved in the agile mode without having to produce a copy of the individual individual agreements.
