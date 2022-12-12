Home Business Smart working for frail people and parents of under 14s: the extension until 31 March 2023 is coming soon
Business

Smart working for frail people and parents of under 14s: the extension until 31 March 2023 is coming soon

by admin
Smart working for frail people and parents of under 14s: the extension until 31 March 2023 is coming soon

The maneuver includes proposals to extend smart working, currently allowed – even without an agreement – until 31 December for fragile workers and parents of under 14s. Bipartisan amendments ask for a time extension: in particular, FdI proposes the extension of three months or until 31 December 2023 of existing legislation, both in the public and private sectors.

The M5S also follows the same line, which goes further by asking with IV the “right to agile work” for workers (or their cohabiting family members) with a serious handicap, immunosuppressed, suffering from oncological, degenerative diseases or in life-saving therapy.

See also  The Saudi fund Pif joins Pagani Automobili

You may also like

Microsoft buys 4% of the London Stock Exchange:...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, December 12th. Weak price lists...

Elon Musk, the attack against Fauci and the...

The 10 best-selling motorcycles in 2022

Banks, funding returns to the priorities of ECB...

The Pnrr does not drive: impact on growth...

Porsche Macan EV spy photos exposed early next...

Interesting facts you probably didn’t know about Steve...

Bank of Italy is autonomous: Visco’s reply to...

Lombardy, calls for tenders: EU funds for 300...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy