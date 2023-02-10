From beach concessions to smart working for fragile workers, to electronic medical prescriptions, the perimeter of the innovations introduced in the Milleproroghe decree is wide, which yesterday received the green light from the Constitutional Affairs and Budget Commissions of the Senate and is expected in the Chamber on Tuesday.

Having established that the obligation to tender on state-owned concessions is postponed to 2024, while the mapping of assets will start in July, the latest news concerns remote working. An amendment arrived in extremis, due to the difficulties of finding the necessary coverage especially for PA employees, in fact allows for the extension from 31 March to 30 June 2023 of the possibility of working in smart working for fragile workers, both public and private employees , in case also being assigned to other duties and on full pay. “Commitment respected” commented the Minister of Labor Calderone. In the health field, on the other hand, the raising to 72 of the retirement age for family doctors and the extension to the whole of 2024 of the electronic prescription have been confirmed.