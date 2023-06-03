Home » Smart working, hypothetical extension to December 31 for the frail and parents of under 14s. The M5s amendment to the Work decree
Smart working, hypothetical extension to December 31 for the frail and parents of under 14s. The M5s amendment to the Work decree

Smart working, hypothetical extension to December 31 for the frail and parents of under 14s. The M5s amendment to the Work decree

ROMA – Another six months of smart working for the frail and parents of under 14 children. The M5S is asking for it, with an amendment to the Labor Decree (launched by the government on 1 May, and now in the Senate for conversion), with an amendment presented by the group leader in the Labor Committee, Orfeo Mazzella. “It’s a matter of civility”, explains Senator M5S, who in the amendment, which was “reported” and therefore will be voted on on the 13th, when the decree arrives in the Chamber, asked for an extension until December 31st both for the public and private sectors.

