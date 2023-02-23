Listen to the audio version of the article

Reduced emissions thanks to smart working. The data comes from a study carried out by Enea on the environmental impact of remote working in Rome, Turin, Bologna and Trento in the four-year period from 2015 to 2018. Result? Every worker who spent two days a week remotely, for a total of 100 days a year, made it possible to avoid the emission of 600 kilos of carbon dioxide in 12 months. Minus 40 percent with savings in terms of time, equal to 150 hours, 3,500 kilometers of distance traveled and 237 liters of diesel or 260 of petrol. Starting point is owning and using a car. And therefore the movements incurred to reach the office.

The Aeneas investigation

The survey carried out by the researchers involved a total sample of 3,397 people from 29 public administrations throughout Italy, who applied remote work in the period 2015-2018, therefore before the pandemic.

«In our country about one person out of two owns a car – says Roberta Roberto, Enea researcher in the Department of Energy Technologies and Renewable Sources and co-author of the survey, together with colleagues from other sectors of the Bruna Felici agency, Alessandro Zini and Marco Rao – that is to say 666 cars for every 1000 inhabitants, a figure which places Italy in second place in Europe for the highest rate of motorisation, after Luxembourg».

Not just CO2

The study made it possible to arrive at the solution that every day of remote work would make it possible to avoid 6 kilos of direct CO2 emissions into the atmosphere and save 85 megajoules (MJ) of fuel per capita.

Not only. There are also other environmental benefits which also concern the reduction of nitrogen oxides per person per day (from 14.8 grams in Trento to 7.9 grams in Turin), carbon monoxide (from 38.9 grams in Rome to 18. 7 grams in Trento) and PM10 (from 1.6 grams in Rome to 0.9 grams in Turin), PM2.5 (from 1.1 grams in Rome and Trento to 0.6 grams in Turin).