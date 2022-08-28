MILANO – From 1 September, smart working returns to the “old” rule which provides for the signing of individual agreements with each worker, suspended during the long pandemic emergency. The Simplification dl and then an implementing decree of the Ministry of Labor have made it possible to keep bureaucratic simplification alive, that is the possibility for the personnel offices to transmit only the references of the workers employed in the agile mode, with the relative periods. Sending is also possible in bulk and prevents companies from sending a copy of each individual agreement, with a significant streamlining of the bureaucratic machine.

From Thursday on the portal Job Services, which provides access with Spid or electronic identity card, the communication form will be available to employers (both public and private). Mass mailings, on the other hand, require the use of a different service and for the procedure to be fully operational, the systems of the companies and exchanges will have to communicate. Precisely in consideration of this need for IT adaptation, the dicastery led by Andrea Orlando specified on Saturday with a service note on its portal, a transitional period is envisaged: “The notification obligation can be fulfilled by 1 November 2022“.

The note also clarifies other aspects. First of all, he explains that the fulfillment of the communication that is triggered from 1 September concerns only new agile work agreements or if you intend to make changes (including extensions) of previous agreements. Therefore, the communications already made according to the methods of the previous regulations remain valid.

When fully operational, there will be five days for the communication of the start of agile work, in order not to incur penalties. “With regard to the deadline within which to carry out this fulfillment – says the note – it must be considered that it refers to a mere transformation of the way in which the work is performed. Therefore, in the logic of favoring the simplification of obligations for employers , the relative communication must be made within five days“.