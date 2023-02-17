Home Business Smart working, yes to extension and Milleproroghe: what to know
Smart working, yes to extension and Milleproroghe: what to know

Smart working, yes to extension and Milleproroghe: what to know

Right for the fragile confirmed until June 30, both in the public and in the private sector. While for workers with children under 14, the right to request remote working returns, but only in the private sector. Here is the government’s plan for smart working, contained in the Milleproroghe which was given the green light in the Senate chamber after a high-voltage day for the bathing case.

The bathing case
At lunchtime, the classroom was suspended for an hour to allow the government to “verify the nature of some amendments and possibly present another one,” said President Ignazio La Russa. Within a few minutes, word spread among the oppositions that the Accounting Office had made findings on the seaside resorts and so, for once united, Pd, Third Pole, M5s, Greens and the left and the Autonomies attacked the executive: « They have made a mess that looks like electoral fraud », stigmatizes Senator dem Daniele Manca. The pentastellato Stefano Patuanelli increases: «It was clear that there were financial profiles because in addition to the possible infringement, a lower revenue from the royalties is expected». After an hour, however, the examination of the decree resumed without news. The Minister of Relations with Parliament Luca Ciriani tries to close the case: “After the checks, no changes have emerged”. And La Russa reiterated: «Everything is transparent». But the oppositions are not there and restart the office denouncing omissions on the risk linked to the European infringement and ask that “the technical opinion of the Accounting Office be acquired and that the government report on the compatibility of the rule with respect to the commitments undertaken in the Pnrr on the part relating to the competition”.

To the controversy
The controversy arose over the one-year extension of the current beach concessions (until 31 December 2024, but the date could be postponed to 2025 if the Municipalities have “objective difficulties” with the tenders) and for the five-month postponement (from the February to the end of July) of the legislative decree which provides for the updated mapping of concessions.

In the evening the Treasury intervened with a note, emphasizing that the General Accounting Office of the State had not formulated any observations on the financial coverage of the seaside resorts. As if that weren’t enough, the Lotito case also broke out in the majority, disappointed by the removal of the television rights to sport. The blue senator and Lazio patron was in fact aiming for an extension until 2026 of the current agreement for the broadcasting of Serie A football matches. The stop was voted in the courtroom after the moral suasion of the Quirinale and the discontent of many senators from the centre-right, a vote in which, however, Lotito did not participate in controversy with the government.

The transparency case
The Transparency decree, expected today in the classroom after having obtained the mandate in the commission, also agitated the majority. The established changes displease everyone: the managers of the pumps remain on a war footing over the obligation to display the average price of fuel on billboards. Assopetroli even speaks of a “slap from the government to small and medium-sized enterprises”.

