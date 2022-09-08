Home Business Smartphone in the car, Oppo unveils Carlink and challenges Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
More and more people rely on their smart devices to integrate services and entertainment into their cars. Starting from this assumption, Oppo has chosen its Developer Conference 2022 to present Carlink, a system that precisely improves collaboration and integration between smartphones and cars. The real novelty put on the plate by Carlink concerns the possibility offered to users to be able to access the ecosystem of applications of a smartphone without having to modify the existing infotainment systems in the vehicle. At the same time, smartphones can provide different services to the car through push software developed ad hoc by car manufacturers and beyond.

Also at its Developer Conference 2022, Oppo also announced a partnership with SAIC Motor which provides for the integration between smart devices and cars. Oppo’s entry into the automotive market is not an absolute novelty, as the manufacturer has recently signed an agreement with Tesla China to use its smartphones as digital keys for the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y sold in China.

