Smartphones in the past eight years: Huawei's word-of-mouth counterattack has become the king and Xiaomi has re-entered the top three

A year is neither long nor short. A year can create a lot of possibilities, but it may also remain the same. Time is like a torrent, if you don’t advance, you will retreat. This is true for a certain person, especially for mobile phone manufacturers in a fiercely competitive environment. Recently, Chnbrand, China‘s leading brand rating and brand consulting agency, released the 2022 China Customer Satisfaction Index – Mobile Phone Satisfaction Ranking. Mobile China found that users’ satisfaction with domestic mobile phone manufacturers has changed a lot. However, that’s only a two-year change…

The 2022 mobile phone satisfaction rankings show that the top nine mobile phone brands on the list are:Apple, Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, Honor, iQOO, Redmi, vivo and Samsung.

Apple, Huawei, and Xiaomi are the three brands that customers are most satisfied with. The C-CSI scores in 2022 will be 86.2, 85.5 and 83.1 respectively. The ranking has not changed compared to 2021, and the word of mouth is relatively stable.

But the 4th-9th rankings have changed a lot. OPPO directly rose 4 places to rank fourth; Honor dropped 1 place to rank fifth; iQOO and Redmi were newly added to the list, ranking sixth and seventh respectively; vivo and Samsung dropped 3 and 2 places respectively. Ranked eighth and ninth.

The C-CSI score is judged based on the three dimensions of “customer loyalty”, “overall satisfaction” and “factor satisfaction”. In the contest between Apple, Huawei and Xiaomi, Apple’s customer loyalty score is as high as 86.8, which is much higher than Huawei’s 81.0. However, in the other two aspects, Apple scored 87.4 points and 84.6 points, which were lower than Huawei’s 88.0 points and 85.3 points. So compared with Apple, Huawei is only inferior to user loyalty.

2022 Mobile Satisfaction Ranking Breakdown Indicators The third-ranked Xiaomi user loyalty is even worse, with a score of 76.3 points, and the other two scores are 86.6 points and 83.9 points respectively. It can be seen that everyone is still very satisfied with Xiaomi mobile phones in general. In addition to Xiaomi, OPPO's user loyalty also exceeded 70 points, specifically 72.2 points. In addition, the overall satisfaction score also reached 82.2 points, leaving other mobile phone manufacturers on the list behind. Changes in mobile phone satisfaction rankings in the past 3 years For reference, the top nine brands in mobile phone satisfaction in 2021 are:Apple, Huawei, Xiaomi, Honor, vivo, OnePlus, Samsung, OPPO and Meizu. The top nine mobile phone satisfaction rankings in 2020 are:Huawei,Apple, OPPO, Samsung, vivo, Xiaomi, Meizu, Honor, Lenovo. 2021 & 2020 Mobile Satisfaction Rankings 2021 can be said to be the year of the “rise” of Xiaomi and Honor. Compared with 2020, Xiaomi and Honor will rise 3 and 4 places respectively in the satisfaction rankings in 2021. Among them, compared with 2020, Xiaomi’s customer loyalty will increase by about 9 points in 2021, overall satisfaction will increase by about 5 points, and factor satisfaction will increase by 5.5 points; compared with 2020, Honor customer loyalty will increase by 7 points. More points, the overall satisfaction increased by about 15 points, and the factor satisfaction increased by about 9 points. In one year, the improvement of glory is huge. Vivo’s ranking has not changed, and it is still No. 5. OnePlus took the 6th place on the list for the first time, while Samsung, OPPO, and Meizu dropped 3, 5, and 2 places, respectively, to 7th, 8th, and 9th. Among them, OPPO has dropped the most. Compared with 2020, OPPO's customer loyalty in 2021 will drop by about 8 points, overall satisfaction will drop by more than 10 points, and factor satisfaction will drop by about 6 points. To sum up, Apple and Huawei have been hovering in the No. 1 and No. 2 positions for the past three years, and user satisfaction is very high and stable. Xiaomi has been in the top three for the past two years. OPPO has been ups and downs, but its strength is still there; Honor has "counterattacked", and the praise rate has rushed into the top five in the past two years; Samsung and Meizu are not as good as one year. The ups and downs of mobile phone manufacturers in the past 8 years History The development of mobile phone manufacturers has almost stabilized by 2022. Apple, Huawei, Xiaomi OV, and now glory, are "mainstream mobile phone manufacturers" in terms of sales and word of mouth. However, a little earlier (about 2018, 2019), mobile phone manufacturers really achieved a hundred flowers. At that time, there were not so many sub-brands, and the number of mobile phone manufacturers on the list could reach more than 20. From 2015 to 2022, mobile phone manufacturers have indeed experienced a situation from "several mainstream manufacturers controlling the overall situation" to "a hundred flowers blooming" to "mainstream manufacturers regaining control of the overall situation". In 2015, the domestic mobile phone market entered a low-speed growth stage dominated by stock replacement. The penetration rate of smart phones in the domestic mainstream consumer groups tends to be saturated, and the demographic dividend of smart phones disappears; international brands penetrate into the mid-to-low end, and domestic brands are rushing to the mid-to-high-end market; the growth rate of the market below 1,000 yuan slows down, and the mid-end market becomes the main position; With the rise of the e-commerce delivery method, the online promotion led by Xiaomi to enhance the brand and offline sales to form a large-scale sales method has been favored. In 2015, the top 6 mobile phone brands ranked by Chnbrand in terms of mobile phone satisfaction are:Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung, Nokia, Huawei and Lenovo. At that time, Apple’s customer loyalty, overall satisfaction, and factor satisfaction scores were 84.8 points, 74.7 points, and 70.0 points respectively; Xiaomi’s three points were 77.2 points, 70.2 points, and 61.6 points respectively; The scores of 62.2 and 54.2 did not reach the industry average. 2015 Mobile Satisfaction Ranking However, in 2016, Huawei began to counterattack, and 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 were four years when a hundred flowers bloomed. In 2016, a total of 18 brands entered the customer satisfaction ranking list. They are:Apple, Huawei, Samsung, Xiaomi, LG, vivo, Sony, Nokia, Motorola, OPPO, Meizu, Lenovo, Gionee, ZTE, Tianyu, HTC, Haier and Coolpad. In the face of fierce competition, although Nokia and Lenovo scored higher than the previous year, their rankings were declining. 2016 Mobile Satisfaction Ranking In 2017, it was even more exaggerated, with a total of 24 models on the list. as followed:Huawei, Apple, vivo, Samsung, Honor, LeTV, OPPO, Xiaomi, Meizu, LG, ZTE, Gionee, Sony, Nokia, Lenovo, Motorola, TCL, Duowei, Haier, Tianyu, Changhong, HTC, Coolpad and Philips. In 2017, many new brands popped up. Honor and LeTV achieved good results for the first time on the list; vivo, OPPO, and ZTE continued to rise; Xiaomi, LG, Sony, and Nokia continued to decline. 2017 Mobile Satisfaction Ranking In 2018, mobile phone manufacturers have also been up and down. The rankings are:Apple, Huawei, OPPO, Samsung, Lenovo, Gionee, Xiaomi, vivo, Philips, Honor, Sony, Tianyu, LG, Meizu, Haier, Nokia, Motorola, HTC, TCL, ZTE, Changhong and Coolpad. OPPO, Lenovo, Gionee, Philips and other brands have risen significantly, while vivo, Honor, LG, Meizu, Nokia, Motorola and ZTE have dropped in the rankings. 2018 Mobile Satisfaction Ranking In 2019, Vivo, Honor, Motorola, Nokia, ZTE and other brands made great efforts, and their rankings rose one after another. 1-10 are:Huawei, Apple, vivo, OPPO, Honor, Samsung, Xiaomi, Lenovo, Sony, PhilipsWait, basically a familiar brand. 2019 Mobile Satisfaction Ranking In 2020, Meizu made efforts to enter the top 10. The mobile phone manufacturers ranked 1-9 are:Huawei, Apple, OPPO, Samsung, vivo, Xiaomi, Meizu, Honor and Lenovo. In 2021, Honor and Xiaomi will continue to exert their efforts and become the 3rd and 4th place. By 2022, those crossover brands will hardly be seen on the list. Even the sub-brands of major manufacturers such as iQOO and Redmi began to enter the list. Summarize From 2015 to 2022, the mobile phone market has gradually stabilized, and "the strong are always strong", and the sub-brands launched by major manufacturers have also begun to bear fruit and gain reputation in the market. But will this situation last long? Not necessarily. After all, many auto manufacturers have started to build mobile phones. Whether the pattern of the mobile phone market in the future will be rewritten by Geely mobile phones, Weilai mobile phones and Tesla mobile phones, it is uncertain now.

