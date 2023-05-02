Smartphones twice as expensive as 8 years ago

Unlike other electronic products, smartphones are becoming more and more expensive. picture alliance / picture alliance / dpa tmn | Laura Ludwig

According to an analysis by comparison portal Verivox, smartphone prices in Germany have almost doubled over the past eight years. Inflation alone cannot explain the increase. Responsible factors include the emergence of premium models, new technologies such as 5G and higher advertising spending. To avoid the high prices, it can be worth buying a used device that has been professionally refurbished, or paying off a new device as part of a mobile phone contract.

In recent years, many electronic products have become cheaper. Last summer, for example, washing machines, refrigerators and televisions were even cheaper than in the previous year, despite inflation. However, this trend does not apply to smartphones, as an analysis by the comparison portal Verivox shows, which the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” (FAZ) present.

Smartphones are almost twice as expensive as they were eight years ago

The comparison portal Verivox has examined the price development of smartphones in Germany since 2015. The analysis lies in theHE DOES“ and shows that the prices of devices from popular brands have almost doubled. A smartphone from the four most popular manufacturers Apple, Samsung, Xioami and Huawei now costs an average of 792 euros. That is 97 percent more than in 2015.

According to “FAZ”, the two brands Samsung and Apple cover three quarters of the market in Germany. According to the analysis, these two providers have increased prices by around 35 percent. The iPhone 6s cost 739 euros in 2015, the iPhone 14 costs 999 euros today. At Samsung, the Galaxy S6 started at 699 euros, the Galaxy S23 costs at least 949 euros today.

What are the reasons for the price increase?

The rate of inflation alone cannot explain the rise in prices, writes the “FAZ”. Between 2015 and 2020, it fluctuated between 0.5 and 1.8 percent. Rather, according to Verivox, the emergence of premium models is responsible. These “Pro” models are significantly more expensive and equipped with better technology than the standard models, for example with 5G mobile phone technology.

The telecommunications expert Jens-Uwe Theumer told the “FAZ” that the success of the big brands is also due to their marketing budgets. These additional advertising costs also lead to higher prices.

How can consumers save?

If you want to spend little money, you basically have two options. The “FAZ” writes that customers can buy a new device together with a mobile phone contract. With this business model, the price is paid off over the term of the contract.

Another option is to buy a professionally refurbished model from the previous year. This often has almost the quality of a new device. Customers could thus save several hundred euros and also do not forego important innovations, since these are often marginal in a one-year comparison.

