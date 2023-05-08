Smemoranda, 40 million red and taboo layoffs: the crash overshadowed by the Sx

Smemoranda, layoffs and crashes are a taboo in the living rooms of the left. Here because

And crack announced, nevertheless ignored. What are you talking about? Of the Smemoranda group, which included, in addition to the well-known diary brand, Zelig, Gut distribution, the C’Art and Nava stores. Why do we talk about it, or rather, we don’t talk about it? The newspaper took care of revealing unpublished background “The truth”, citing Saturday’s trade unions demonstration in Bologna: “In Milan, in the salons frequented by Mayor Beppe it is forbidden to mention it. The CGIL has not even bothered with a statement of solidarity … Not even the cartoonist Altan has bothered, who filled the pages of the Smemoranda diary with his metalworker Cipputi for years. dismissal of 160 people of the company which for years has been a bulwark of the Italian left”.

And again: “A Bologna staged the hypocrisy of a trade unionthat of Maurizio Landini who, with two representatives within the Smemoranda group, for years he would never respond to the workers’ requests who had warned the top management about the risks of investments in Shanghai, Miami or on Zelig television… some ex-employees tell La Verità, ‘many had turned to the two exponents of the CGIL for a protest mobilization or at least a statement to make the situation known dramatic changes in the company’s accounts'”.

