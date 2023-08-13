Smemoranda hits Cmc: in 2022 losses of 4.1 million

Smemoranda hits Cmc with losses over 4 million

The recent liquidation of Smemoranda Group (Sg) historic brand of the famous agenda, weighs on the accounts of Cmcthe holding company where Massimo Morattipresident of Sara’s 20% of which belongs to the family limited partnership, has pooled its diversified investments.

A few days ago, in fact, in his capacity as sole shareholder of Cmc (the entrepreneur has in fact recently acquired from the heirs the 1% held by Rinaldo Ghelfi, the historic manager of Moratti’s Inter, who passed away at the end of 2022), at the meeting it used part of the extraordinary reserve to fully settle the loss of 4.1 million of euros marked in budget 2022worse than the liabilities of 675 thousand euros of the previous year.

READ ALSO: Gnv, troubled waters for the company controlled by Aponte: losses of 125.7 million

The liability is due to devaluations for 3.2 million, involving almost 2.9 million for the 12.08% stake in Sgwhich went into liquidation last March. The subsidiary Leda was also devalued (for 65 thousand euros) which operates in consultancy while the write-off on 10% of My old manthe real estate company launched by Javier Zanettihistoric Inter champion from the time of Moratti.

The assets of Cmcequal to 22.8 million, include a building a cortina d’Ampezzo and land in Castiglion della Pescaia, in the Luxembourg area emcetwo (owner of real estate in Paris) and 1% of the the mole Of Matteo Arpe. Against a net worth of 5.7 million, the holding company has debts of 17 million.

Subscribe to the newsletter