Listen to the audio version of the article

Minibond for a total amount of 26 million euros: it is the first territorial system bond in the North East (Bond Venetocentro) promoted by Assindustria Venetocentro, in collaboration with Banca Finint, an investment bank specializing in structured finance, corporate & investment banking and asset management and Italian leader in the minibond market, and Elite, the ecosystem launched by Borsa Italiana in 2012 and today part of the Euronext Group, which helps SMEs to grow and access private and public capital markets.

The announcement was made at Palazzo Mezzanotte in Milan during the presentation of the broader Basket Bond Italia program by Cdp, Mcc, Banca Finint, in collaboration with Assindustria Venetocentro and Elite, whose first issue (for a total of 47.5 million) it concerned six companies throughout the national territory and three from Veneto that successfully finalized the issue.

These are Antonio Carraro Spa, a leading company in the production of special tractors, Novation Tech Spa, specialized in the processing of carbon and composite materials for the automotive, eyewear and sports system, and Telebit Spa, system integrator in telecommunications, ICT and technological systems. The amounts issued, differentiated for each issuer according to financial needs, amount to 9 million for Antonio Carraro, 7 million for Novation Tech, 10 million for Telebit. Technically, the investment in the minibond basket is made by a special purpose vehicle – Special Purpose Vehicle (Spv) – which in turn issues securities underwritten by CDP and MCC.

The objectives

This is the first result of the innovative instrument presented last February and backed by a guarantee from the Pan-European Guarantee Fund (Feg), managed by the European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group), available in particular for SMEs and Mid-Caps associated with Assindustria Venetocentro. The aim of the project is to allow smaller companies to access the capital market at competitive costs, through innovative finance tools, complementary to the banking channel; set up a portfolio of bonds issued by local companies which thus obtain medium and long-term financial resources for their development programs. The critical mass created by this portfolio, which will conclude its issues at the end of 2022, has a potential target of 10-12 issuing companies in line with the characteristics identified by the project, dimensions and characteristics such as to be attractive to institutional investors, also diversifying the risk. The securities will have a maximum duration of eight years including pre-amortization.

The comment

“We are proud to announce the first major issues of the first system bond in the North East, which testify to the vitality of our companies, animated by the desire to grow and innovate, even in a context of growing difficulties, and concretize our efforts in supporting them. also through financial innovation – declares Leopoldo Destro, President of Assindustria Venetocentro -. While the rise in interest rates and the new even more restrictive provisions for banks risk leading to an increase in the cost of credit for businesses, the system operation allows issuers, true excellence of our territory, to join forces to diversify the sources of financing of the growth plans with respect to bank credit, at more favorable conditions, involving institutional investors such as Cdp and Mcc. We are determined to strengthen our commitment to the evolution of financial culture in companies, with the aim of making advanced tools increasingly accessible to SMEs, strengthening and increasing visibility towards the market. And to bring institutional investors closer to the real economy and entrepreneurial excellence ».