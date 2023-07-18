SMEs about Robert Habeck’s economic policy

WirtschaftsWoche: Mr. Jankowsky, recently you personally asked Robert Habeck whether your company and heavy industry in general are still wanted in Germany. How did that happen?

Max Jankowsky: We run our foundry in the third generation of the family, my grandfather bought the business together with his business partner after the reunification from the trust. The company was founded in 1849. We can proudly look back on almost 175 years of tradition here in the Ore Mountains. But now I’m wondering whether energy-intensive work like the one we do still has a future in this country. And that, when mobility and energy transition start here with us, in the foundries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

