Home » SMEs about Robert Habeck’s economic policy
Business

SMEs about Robert Habeck’s economic policy

by admin
SMEs about Robert Habeck’s economic policy

WirtschaftsWoche: Mr. Jankowsky, recently you personally asked Robert Habeck whether your company and heavy industry in general are still wanted in Germany. How did that happen?
Max Jankowsky: We run our foundry in the third generation of the family, my grandfather bought the business together with his business partner after the reunification from the trust. The company was founded in 1849. We can proudly look back on almost 175 years of tradition here in the Ore Mountains. But now I’m wondering whether energy-intensive work like the one we do still has a future in this country. And that, when mobility and energy transition start here with us, in the foundries.

See also  Hengli Petrochemical enters the field of lithium battery separators to increase the market layout of new energy materials

You may also like

These graphics show the dramatic situation in housing...

Peso Depreciates After Seven Days of Gains, but...

BCW: “Altruistic Italians interested in the environment. Less...

Climate activists spray paint on Walmart heiress’ yacht

Superbonus, the decree for problem loans arrives in...

This web standard is intended to connect messengers

Valditara, vote in conduct and socially useful work...

Schufa: Why it could become more powerful with...

The Current Value of Mexican Gold and Silver...

Mef, tax and social security revenues rise by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy