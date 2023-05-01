SMEs and artificial intelligence: innovation that makes companies grow

Artificial intelligence: development opportunities for companies

Artificial intelligence and market data analysis help companies increase revenues by improving the ability to develop successful products, advertise and sell them: this is what emerges from the latest McKinsey “State of AI” study.

In this context, Mare Group has been pursuing an important technological development and business growth planintroducing innovative digital technologies thanks to the use of hyperautomation, extended reality and artificial intelligence.

Among these, the Delfi.ai platform is of particular importance, which allows companies to calculate their level of innovation and thus start a path of innovation at zero cost.

Delfi.ai, a great opportunity for growth and innovation

Delfi.ai is an innovative platform that calculates your company’s level of innovation, helping you to embark on the right growth path with a series of dedicated products and services.

Delfi.ai was born from the experience that Mare Group acquired at the service of large companies and which today is made available to small and medium-sized enterprises, which are provided with the best technological tools to innovate and make a difference.

Thanks to continuous investments and collaboration with national and international universities and research centres, Mare Group pursues the objective of meeting the need for innovation and digital technology of companies.

Thanks to aintuitive and fast accessibilityDelfi.ai allows companies to analyze their performance simply through the VAT number, to obtain a report on their level of innovation and access a large number of services and products.

Mare Group boasts a turnover of 30 million euros and over 300 employees, confirming itself as a point of reference in the panorama of enabling technologies 4.0, digitization and innovation.

And it is this growth, both nationally and internationally, that has prompted it to extend its support to SMEs as well, accompanying them in their transformation and innovative development necessary to keep pace with market demands.

A complete and intuitive platform at the service of SMEs

The Delphi.ai platform provides useful and effective tools for increase your turnover. Mare Group makes a powerful and intuitive tool available to SMEs, thanks to a dashboard chiara and completethrough which to view a complete report on your performance and establish the level of innovation achieved.

In addition to analyze competitors based on the reference market and the Ateco Code, Delfi.ai helps to know one’s strengths, to overcome critical issues, to independently access exclusive services and products, as well as tax benefits for companies.

There are also important innovations that will soon allow expand dedicated services with new featureslike a real-time chat, a shop of products and services for SMEs with 4 different innovation paths.

