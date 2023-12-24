SMEs, minibonds for 150 million guaranteed by the Puglia Region

Listen to the audio version of the article

Minibonds for SMEs guaranteed by the Puglia region also in the new 2021-2027 programming cycle. Designed in the form of a basket bond, this alternative financing method for SMEs has in fact proven itself well throughout the previous cycle.

In the period 2014-2020, bonds worth 150 million euros were issued by 39 SMEs, all with portfolio guarantees, up to 25% of the total amount issued, paid by Puglia Sviluppo (in-house company) which managed the fund, for 40 million, activated by the Puglia region.

Thanks to these bond issues – the latest concluded in recent days with 12 companies interested for a total value of 38.9 million – the Apulian SMEs have had access to the capital market by financing extraordinary operations, investments and working capital, thus increasing its level of process and product innovation.

«The results obtained – explains the president of Puglia Sviluppo, Grazia D’Alonzo – mean that these innovative finance instruments are a candidate to be part of the package of regional measures, managed by us, also in the 2021-2027 regional programme». The latest issues for 38.9 million concern several sectors: clothing, logistics, distillation of alcoholic beverages, development and organization of sales networks, transport, tourist accommodation facilities, diffusion of electrically powered vehicles, software development.

In the management of the instrument – which according to Alessandro Delli Noci, regional councilor for Economic Development, «is the demonstration that the capital market, thanks also to public guarantees, is a valid resource for the development of the territory»- several subjects were involved: UniCredit as originator and arranger, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and Mediocredito Centrale as institutional investors who financially support the projects.