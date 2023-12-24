Home » SMEs, minibonds for 150 million guaranteed by the Puglia Region
SMEs, minibonds for 150 million guaranteed by the Puglia Region

SMEs, minibonds for 150 million guaranteed by the Puglia Region

Minibonds for SMEs guaranteed by the Puglia region also in the new 2021-2027 programming cycle. Designed in the form of a basket bond, this alternative financing method for SMEs has in fact proven itself well throughout the previous cycle.

In the period 2014-2020, bonds worth 150 million euros were issued by 39 SMEs, all with portfolio guarantees, up to 25% of the total amount issued, paid by Puglia Sviluppo (in-house company) which managed the fund, for 40 million, activated by the Puglia region.

Thanks to these bond issues – the latest concluded in recent days with 12 companies interested for a total value of 38.9 million – the Apulian SMEs have had access to the capital market by financing extraordinary operations, investments and working capital, thus increasing its level of process and product innovation.

«The results obtained – explains the president of Puglia Sviluppo, Grazia D’Alonzo – mean that these innovative finance instruments are a candidate to be part of the package of regional measures, managed by us, also in the 2021-2027 regional programme». The latest issues for 38.9 million concern several sectors: clothing, logistics, distillation of alcoholic beverages, development and organization of sales networks, transport, tourist accommodation facilities, diffusion of electrically powered vehicles, software development.

In the management of the instrument – which according to Alessandro Delli Noci, regional councilor for Economic Development, «is the demonstration that the capital market, thanks also to public guarantees, is a valid resource for the development of the territory»- several subjects were involved: UniCredit as originator and arranger, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and Mediocredito Centrale as institutional investors who financially support the projects.

