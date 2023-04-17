SMEs, selling or buying shares is easier: ok to the Ddl for those who invest

Dematerialization of the shares of Srls: a bill approved to support those who invest in Italian SMEs

On 11 April, the Council of Ministers, on a proposal from the Minister of Economy and Finance, Giancarlo Giorgetti, approved a bill that aims to encourage the listing of companies and spread the shareholding structure of the Italian Stock Exchange. The aim is also to support companies that aim to grow and increase their competitiveness on the market also through the capital market. Among the rules established by the bill there is also the dematerialization of the shares of the Srlsa measure that will make it easier to invest in Italian SMEs in particular through theequity crowdfunding.

Purchase and sale of shares in an Srl: bureaucratic burdens are too high

Today, the subscription or sale of shares in an Srl provides for the deed of transfer to be filed with the register of companies with authenticated signature by a notary or accountant, with related bureaucratic burdens which are often as high as the investment made is small. A study of the Politecnico di Milano in fact, for Montetitoli he states that these costs for a value of 2,000 euros amount to an average of 800 euros if the deposit is made by an authorized intermediary and 1,000 euros if made by a notary.

The alternative is the so-called registration of quotasor when an investment is made, the shares are registered in the name of a brokerage company (SIM) which will appear in the Srl profile instead of the investor.

The dematerialisation of the shares of Srls favors the sale

With the dematerialization of quotas the transfer of shares for the purposes of exit, entry of new investors and in general the transfer of ownership of the latter are facilitated. The issuing company will register them in central depository accounts, such as Montetitoli or others as long as they are in EU countries, and will obtain an ISIN code. In this way it will be possible to dispose of them in a simple way by giving instructions to the bank where the usual securities dossier is held and the shares can also be transferred to subjects who do not have an account with the same bank as occurs with registration.

The Revenue Agency then qualified the shares of Srl subject to public offers also for platforms equity cowdfunding, as financial instruments that can be included among the investments of a PIR. The dematerialisation of the quotas also favors the disbursement of the quotas through the work for equity.

