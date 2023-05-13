15
China‘s largest semiconductor company SMIC
reported the first decline in quarterly revenue in more than three years as an abundance of chips and lack of demand continue to hit the industry.
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. reported revenue of $1.46 billion in the first quarter of the year, down 20.6% from a year earlier. The last time the company saw a decline in sales was in the third quarter of 2019.
