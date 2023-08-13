Home » SMIC Optimistic about China’s Chip Industry, Long-Term Confidence in Future Prospects
SMIC Optimistic about China's Chip Industry, Long-Term Confidence in Future Prospects

SMIC Optimistic about China’s Chip Industry, Long-Term Confidence in Future Prospects

China‘s largest chip market, SMIC, remains confident in the industry’s future prospects, despite facing challenges in the second quarter. SMIC recently released its Q2 financial report, revealing a year-on-year decrease in revenue and profit. However, the company saw a significant increase in its chain and capacity utilization rate.

In Q2, SMIC’s revenue reached US$1.56 billion, marking an 18% decrease compared to the previous year. Profit attributable to company owners also declined by 21.7% to US$403 million. However, the chain increased by 74.3%, indicating a positive momentum for the company.

SMIC’s capacity utilization rate saw a notable improvement, rising by 10 percentage points. Additionally, the proportion of revenue from the domestic market increased to 79.6%. The increase in urgent orders from domestic chip companies played a crucial role in supporting SMIC’s rebound.

Furthermore, SMIC highlighted the ongoing reshuffling of the domestic supply chain, with new suppliers joining the industry. Interestingly, these new suppliers are also customers of SMIC, strengthening the company’s market position.

Despite acknowledging the intensifying competition in the future, SMIC’s management expressed their long-term confidence in the industry’s prospects. Co-CEO Zhao Haijun emphasized that China remains the world‘s largest consumer market for integrated circuits, indicating vast potential for growth.

Haijun further stated that SMIC focuses on long-term development, leveraging the company’s extensive platform, comprehensive technology, leadership, and scale effect in the domestic field. The company aims to continue excelling in technology research and development, as well as platform development. SMIC plans to quickly verify new products, arrange supporting production capacity, and prepare for the next round of growth.

While facing short-term setbacks, SMIC remains optimistic about its future in the chip market given China‘s immense consumer demand and the company’s solid foundation. The firm is committed to maintaining its leading position and driving growth in the industry.

