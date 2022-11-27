Caijing.com Auto News on November 27th, on November 25th, Shaoxing SMIC Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (SMIC) passed the meeting of the Shanghai Stock Exchange Science and Technology Innovation Board Listing Committee for the first time. The sponsor of this IPO is Haitong Securities, and plans to raise 12.5 billion yuan.

It is reported that SMIC is a manufacturer that focuses on power, sensing and transmission applications, and provides foundry services for analog chips and module packaging. The company is mainly engaged in wafer foundry and packaging and testing business in the fields of MEMS and power devices. The process platform includes ultra-high voltage, vehicle, advanced industrial control and consumer power devices and modules, as well as vehicle and industrial sensors. There are new application fields. Energy vehicles, wind power generation, photovoltaic energy storage, consumer electronics and other industries. At present, the company’s largest shareholder is Shaoxing Yuecheng District Integrated Circuit Industry Fund Partnership (Limited Partnership), the second largest shareholder is SMIC, and the company has no actual controller.

According to the prospectus, in terms of business, SMIC’s revenue from 2019 to 2021 and from January to June 2022 (reporting period) is 270 million yuan, 740 million yuan, 2.024 billion yuan, and 2.031 billion yuan. Labor is the main source of the company’s main business income, accounting for 92.11%, 86.07%, 92.09% and 91.66% of the main business income during the reporting period.

The SMIC IPO plans to raise 12.5 billion yuan, of which 1.5 billion yuan will be used for the technical transformation project of MEMS and power device chip manufacturing and packaging and testing production bases, 6.66 billion yuan will be used for the second-phase wafer manufacturing project, and 4.34 billion yuan will be used for to replenish liquidity.