It is forbidden by law to smoke outdoors: the provision already in draft and developed by Health technicians, provides that it is no longer possible to light a cigarette or an e-cig at the outdoor tables of bars and restaurants, as well as at the always outdoor metro stops , buses, trains and ferries.

For the rest, what was announced last month by the Minister of Health is confirmed, Horace Schillaci, with the ban on indoor smoking also extended to vape products, Iqos and similar to overheated tobacco. In fact, the former are not currently subject to any limitation, except in schools and open spaces adjacent to hospitals as well as inside them, while the latter, being a new product, are not regulated at all, even though they produce actual smoke that does not dissolves in the air like e-cigarette vapor.

“E-cigarettes are helping so many people to give up regular ones. As a former smoker who quit 4 years ago, the ban on smoking them outdoors seems exaggerated. What do you think?”. The question is thus posed to his followers on Twitter by the minister, and deputy prime minister, Matthew Salvini.

