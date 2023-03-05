Home Business Smoking also prohibited outdoors. That’s since when. Do you agree? Rate it
Business

Smoking also prohibited outdoors. That’s since when. Do you agree? Rate it

by admin
Smoking also prohibited outdoors. That’s since when. Do you agree? Rate it

It is forbidden by law to smoke outdoors: the provision already in draft and developed by Health technicians, provides that it is no longer possible to light a cigarette or an e-cig at the outdoor tables of bars and restaurants, as well as at the always outdoor metro stops , buses, trains and ferries.

For the rest, what was announced last month by the Minister of Health is confirmed, Horace Schillaci, with the ban on indoor smoking also extended to vape products, Iqos and similar to overheated tobacco. In fact, the former are not currently subject to any limitation, except in schools and open spaces adjacent to hospitals as well as inside them, while the latter, being a new product, are not regulated at all, even though they produce actual smoke that does not dissolves in the air like e-cigarette vapor.

“E-cigarettes are helping so many people to give up regular ones. As a former smoker who quit 4 years ago, the ban on smoking them outdoors seems exaggerated. What do you think?”. The question is thus posed to his followers on Twitter by the minister, and deputy prime minister, Matthew Salvini.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Cingolani: accelerate reforms so as not to lose European funds

You may also like

“Will do whatever it takes”

Superbonus, on non-performing credits of banks and insurance...

Homeowner Allowance: The tax limits do not keep...

Focusing on the implementation of the “two sessions”...

Federal budget: This dispute can only be right...

“Free-of-charge” accounts, Widiba sues a customer after current...

Apple introduces new Mac processors M2 Pro and...

Prodi: “Vittoria Schlein is change. Now it’s better...

Ukraine – Kiev: Ukrainian army continues to withstand...

Superbons, technical costs due to the general contractor...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy