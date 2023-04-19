Smoking and Dating: Cigarettes harm your love life

Opinion poll

Liebeskiller Cigarettes: Study shows that smokers are rejected more often on dating apps Smokers receive over 50 percent fewer matches than non-smokers. This is shown by a study by the Swiss dating app Dua.

Smoking: an obstacle when dating? Bild: Martin Novak / Moment RF

Long gone are the days when smoking was considered sexy. A healthy lifestyle with no or only moderate consumption of tobacco and alcohol is popular today, especially among the younger generation. The growing online dating market with apps like Tinder, Bumble, Grindr and more expensive services like Parship or C-Date has repeatedly asked whether smoking is harmful to your love life.

New findings now indicate that smokers may find it more difficult to find a partner than they did a few years ago. A survey conducted by the German company Parship just under four years ago showed that the vast majority of singles overlooked the “smoking vice” when getting to know each other. Now, however, a recent survey by the Swiss dating app Dua shows that smoking clearly harms your love life.

Smokers have it harder than smokers

Accordingly, smokers receive 52.7 percent fewer matches than non-smokers. A match occurs when two people like each other’s profile and give each other a “like”. People who don’t smoke or who don’t indicate this in their profile clearly have a better chance of getting to know someone. The results for women are even clearer: smokers receive 63.6 percent fewer matches in online dating than non-smokers.

“Although the results confirm what many already suspect, the statistics are still surprising and show that a healthy lifestyle not only increases well-being, but also has a positive impact on love life,” comments Eduard Luta, spokesman for Dua.com, the results.

The survey was conducted among the approximately 460,000 users of Dua.com. The app, developed by a start-up by eastern Swiss entrepreneur Valon Asani, aims to connect people of the same origin and is particularly popular in the Albanian diaspora.