Home » Smoking and Dating: Cigarettes harm your love life
Business

Smoking and Dating: Cigarettes harm your love life

by admin
Smoking and Dating: Cigarettes harm your love life

Opinion poll

Liebeskiller Cigarettes: Study shows that smokers are rejected more often on dating apps

Smokers receive over 50 percent fewer matches than non-smokers. This is shown by a study by the Swiss dating app Dua.

Smoking: an obstacle when dating?

Bild: Martin Novak / Moment RF

Long gone are the days when smoking was considered sexy. A healthy lifestyle with no or only moderate consumption of tobacco and alcohol is popular today, especially among the younger generation. The growing online dating market with apps like Tinder, Bumble, Grindr and more expensive services like Parship or C-Date has repeatedly asked whether smoking is harmful to your love life.

New findings now indicate that smokers may find it more difficult to find a partner than they did a few years ago. A survey conducted by the German company Parship just under four years ago showed that the vast majority of singles overlooked the “smoking vice” when getting to know each other. Now, however, a recent survey by the Swiss dating app Dua shows that smoking clearly harms your love life.

Smokers have it harder than smokers

Accordingly, smokers receive 52.7 percent fewer matches than non-smokers. A match occurs when two people like each other’s profile and give each other a “like”. People who don’t smoke or who don’t indicate this in their profile clearly have a better chance of getting to know someone. The results for women are even clearer: smokers receive 63.6 percent fewer matches in online dating than non-smokers.

“Although the results confirm what many already suspect, the statistics are still surprising and show that a healthy lifestyle not only increases well-being, but also has a positive impact on love life,” comments Eduard Luta, spokesman for Dua.com, the results.

The survey was conducted among the approximately 460,000 users of Dua.com. The app, developed by a start-up by eastern Swiss entrepreneur Valon Asani, aims to connect people of the same origin and is particularly popular in the Albanian diaspora.

See also  Google lays off 12,000 workers, 6% of the global workforce

You may also like

Republic pulls the emergency brake

Milan in the semifinals: the magic of Leao....

During the “May 1st” period, the demand for...

“In Germany we are a luxury product”: Appenzeller...

Goldman Sachs (-3%), disappointing Q1 accounts

Blanket credit for banks is breaking a taboo...

Electronic cigarettes, the Antitrust opens an investigation into...

It is impossible for the Federal Reserve to...

The assault of the Chinese car in Europe...

These foods have become more expensive

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy