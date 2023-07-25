Smooth finish in Piazza Affari (+0.2%)

A cautious session for the Old Continent’s stock exchanges, while Wall Street proceeds above parity in anticipation of some important quarterly reports and the Fed meeting, which kicks off today. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib closed up by 0.2% to 28,966 points, with Stm (+2.5%) and Campari (+1.7%) in light while Interpump (-1.8%) and Prysmian (-1.4%) fell back. Italgas (-1.3%) and Poste Italiane (+1%) released the results, awaiting those of Unicredit (+0.5%).

Focus on the Fed meeting, which will end tomorrow evening with a 25 basis point rate hike and the usual press conference by Jerome Powell, from which investors will look for ideas to understand whether the monetary tightening cycle is nearing its end. On Thursday, however, the ECB will meet, which will raise the cost of money by 0.25% and will probably confirm the data-dependent approach in view of September.

The BoJ will also meet on Friday, and the US data on the core PCE index, an important metric for US inflation, will also be released. From today’s macro agenda came the German Ifo index, which signals a further deterioration in business confidence, and the American data on consumer confidence, at its two-year high.

Meanwhile, the season of American quarterly reports continues and that of European companies is in full swing. Tonight after the markets are closed, they will spread the accounts among the other Microsoft and Alphabet.

On Forex, the euro/dollar depreciates to 1.105 while the dollar/yen drops to 141. Among raw materials, the race for oil continues, back from four consecutive weeks of increases, with Brent over 83 dollars a barrel. Yields up in the bond segment, with the Btp-Bund spread at 163 bp and the Italian 10-year bond down to 4.05%.