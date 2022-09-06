Home Business Snam, CEO Venier: “Nord Stream closure has a very indirect impact on Italy”
by admin

The closure of the Russian Nord Stream gas pipeline will have a very indirect impact on Italy and this is because almost all Russian supplies to the Italian state arrive via the gas pipeline that crosses Ukraine, which arrives in Austria and from there reaches Tarvisio. This was stated by the CEO of Snam Stefano Venier during an interview with Rai News 24, adding on the occasion that on storage “we have reached a filling level of around 83.5%, we still need one billion and two hundred million to reach the goal of 90% “.

Finally, according to Venier, on the two planned regasifiers, “we are currently in the period of the procedure assigned to the various commissioners, which is expected to finish by the end of October. From there we will start with the works. The first plant that we should have in operation for next spring is the one in Piombino and in 2024 we plan to have the one in Ravenna ”.

