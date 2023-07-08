Home » Snam: regasification ship in Piombino arriving for the winter
As part of the annual conference of Confindustria Energia, Stefano Venier, CEO of Snam, announced a significant change. Next winter will see the activation of the regasification vessel in Piombino, a move that marks an important step forward for gas distribution in the country.

The regasification ship, called Golar Tundra, is moored in Piombino. This vessel is ready to welcome its first commercial vessel, the Lng Career Ougarta. The latter is in charge of transporting 170,000 cubic meters of liquefied gas, which will be discharged into the Golar Tundra.

Once the liquefied gas has been discharged, it will be possible to proceed with the injection of the gas into the national network. This process will allow for more efficient and widespread distribution to meet the country’s energy needs during the winter. In conclusion, the activation of the regasification vessel in Piombino represents a significant step forward for the distribution of gas in Italy.

