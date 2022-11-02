Snam announced that, at the end of the injection campaign concluded on 31 October, the filling level of the Stogit (a wholly owned subsidiary of Snam) storage reached a percentage of 95.2%, for a total of 11 , 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas, to which 4.5 billion cubic meters of strategic storage must be added. The national energy system will also have access to an additional 1.1 billion cubic meters accumulated in the storage facilities of other operators.

“The result achieved is essential for next winter and certainly it was not conceivable even just last July, when the target set at 90% seemed very challenging in itself” commented Stefano Venier, CEO of Snam. “This result was possible thanks to a“ system ”action that saw the various components of the government and Arera actively involved, as well as the main operators, as well as Snam. On this front, from today, the action is already aimed at optimizing winter supply and building, also with FSRU, the conditions for next summer’s campaign when it will also be necessary to replace the approximately 2 billion cubic meters of Russian origin. stored this year “.

The supply of gas from storage will take place, in the coming months, according to the indications that will soon be issued by the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Safety on the basis of transparent auction mechanisms.

Furthermore, starting from 1 November, Stogit activated a new “counter-flow” injection service to allow operators to deliver the gas available in the fields managed by the company also in November and December, during the dispensing. This gas can therefore be supplied to the system in the months of January, February and March 2023. Thanks to this instrument, established for the first time ever, it will be possible to preserve some quantities of gas in the fields for the winter period of peak demand, guaranteeing greater peak performance in dispensing on colder days.

Between April and October, as part of the injection campaign, Snam contributed to the filling of the sites for 1.3 billion cubic meters, to which were added 740 million cubic meters that will be used for consumption for transport services and storage, while GSE injected 1.6 billion, also thanks to the financial resources made available by Arera and the Ministry of the Economy.

Exceeding 95% of filling represents a 5% increase on the average of European storage in the last 5 years. Storage will thus be able to cope with approximately 25% -30% of the daily demand in January.