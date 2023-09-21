SNAP Program to Increase Benefits by 2024: What Households Can Expect

Indiana to Distribute September SNAP Payments to Low-Income Families

Indiana is set to complete the distribution of September Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments to qualified low-income families in five days. The state follows a monthly schedule, with SNAP benefits typically reloaded between the 3rd and 23rd of each month. The specific date depends on the recipient’s last name.

To qualify for food stamps, households in Indiana must meet various requirements based on income thresholds. According to the state’s Social and Family Services Administration, the maximum SNAP payment for a one-person household is $281, while it is $1,691 for a household of eight. For each additional member beyond eight, SNAP adds $211. On average, each household member receives $182 per month, with approximately 617,600 people, or 9% of the population, receiving food stamps in Indiana.

SNAP benefits are loaded onto an electronic benefits transfer card, known as a Hoosier Works card in Indiana. The date of payment depends on the first three letters of the recipient’s last name. SNAP can be used to purchase eligible food items such as meat, poultry, bread, cereals, and seeds for growing food. However, it cannot be used to buy alcohol, cleaning supplies, or pet food.

In 2024, SNAP benefits are set to increase based on the size of the household. The anticipated changes are as follows:

– Family of one member: Increase from $281 to $291 (3.6% increase)

– Family of two members: Increase from $516 to $535 (3.7% increase)

– Family of three members: Increase from $740 to $766 (3.5% increase)

– Family of four members: Increase from $939 to $973 (3.6% increase)

– Family of five members: Increase from $1,116 to $1,155 (3.5% increase)

– Family of six members: Increase from $1,339 to $1,386 (3.5% increase)

– Family of seven members: Increase from $1,480 to $1,532 (3.5% increase)

– Family of eight members: Increase from $1,691 to $1,751 (3.5% increase)

For households with more than eight members, an extra $219 will be added for each additional member, representing a 3.8% increase compared to the current $211.

The SNAP program continues to play a crucial role in assisting low-income families in Indiana. Stay tuned for updates on future developments in the state’s SNAP program.

