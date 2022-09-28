Original title: Snapdragon 8 Gen2 small-screen flagship comes Samsung Galaxy S23 rendering: 6.1-inch one-handed operation without pressure

Today’s news, well-known whistleblower OnLeaks has exposed Samsung Galaxy S23 renderings. as the picture shows,The Galaxy S23 has three rear cameras, and the cameras are arranged in a similar way to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The front design is basically the same as the Galaxy S22.

According to reports, the Samsung Galaxy S23 screen size is 6.1 inches, the refresh rate is 120Hz, and the straight screen solution is adopted.The dimensions of the fuselage are 146.3×70.8×7.6mm, and the width is slightly wider than that of the Mi 12S (the width of the Mi 12S is 69.9mm).One-handed operation is equally stress-free.

On the core configuration,The Samsung Galaxy S22 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 flagship processor and supports 25W wired fast charging.

Among them, the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 is the 5G SoC that Qualcomm will launch in November this year. This chip is based on TSMC’s 4nm process.

According to previous reports, the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 CPU will consist of super-large cores, large cores and energy-efficient small cores, and the super-large core may be the ARM Cortex X series.

In addition, the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 will adopt a new architecture solution of “1+2+2+3”, and the GPU will be upgraded from Adreno 730 to Adreno 740, which will bring more powerful performance.

In terms of baseband, the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 will use the next-generation 5G modem, the Snapdragon X70. It will support the peak download speed of 10Gbps 5G, and also bring refreshing advanced features, such as four-carrier aggregation, Qualcomm 5GAI kit and Qualcomm 5G bottom-hunting delay kit, etc.

It is reported that the Galaxy S23 series equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 will debut in Q1 next year.

Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: