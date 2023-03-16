The major Swiss bank Credit Suisse (CS) is in a crisis of confidence. Experts assume that she is struggling to get loans from other banks – and that customers continue to withdraw funds. In order to strengthen its liquidity, CS borrowed CHF 50 billion from the Swiss National Bank (SNB). In the interview, the Switzerland boss of Credit Suisse, André Helfenstein, takes a position.

Andre Helfenstein Switzerland boss Credit Suisse

André Helfenstein has been with Credit Suisse since 2007, since last year as Managing Director of the Swiss division. Before that he worked at the Boston Consulting Group and studied at the HSG.

SRF News: Mr. Helfenstein, shortly after eight yesterday, the SNB announced that Credit Suisse had sufficient liquidity. Then later in the night, CS writes that it wants to borrow 50 billion Swiss francs from the SNB. What happened in the five or so hours in between?

André Helfenstein: Nothing actually happened in between. Sure, 50 billion francs is a big number. However, the 50 billion means that we want to continue our transformation successfully and also want to send a clear signal to the market and to our customers.

Nevertheless, yesterday it was still said that the money from the SNB was not needed. Has something changed there?

No, we see it as preventive liquidity so that we can carry out the transformation of Credit Suisse and continue to work well in this turbulent situation.

Are you confident that these measures can now stop the outflow?

We work on it consistently every day. But it’s also not something that happens overnight. We have to try to get in touch with our customers and win them back step by step with open discussions.

In general, we had a difficult year in 2022

Credit Suisse cannot do anything about the current global circumstances. However, it is the weakest link in the chain and now has to take the most. Do you share this assessment?

Yes, partially for sure. In general, we had a difficult year in 2022, which also prompted us to change the bank’s strategy. We posted losses, so of course there was concern about Credit Suisse. And so it is understandable that the markets have also focused on us. Even though many market participants have always emphasized that Credit Suisse, but also Switzerland and the European banks as a whole, actually have nothing directly to do with the crisis affecting the US regional banks.

Political voices are already being raised again that the requirements for banks in terms of liquidity and capital are not strict enough.

Switzerland has strict regulations, especially for the five systemically important banks. These regulations are important and correct.

Are there plans for the federal government to participate in CS or intervene in some other way?

I don’t know.

The Federal Council does not comment on the case

open box

Box zuklappen



For the time being, the Federal Council is not commenting on the ailing Credit Suisse. However, he held a special meeting on Thursday. The Federal Chancellery told the Keystone-SDA news agency that the content of the meeting would not be disclosed. See also The new Atlas of energy, under the sign of zero emissions in 2050 According to the information, the Federal Council was informed in the afternoon by representatives of the Financial Market Authority (Finma) and the Swiss National Bank (SNB) about the situation at the bank.

UBS had many virtually worthless assets on its balance sheet in 2008. Do we also have to expect surprises at CS?

It is clearly our goal that we have no surprises.

In the Greensil case, the shareholders of the CS leadership have refused the decharche. Will the bank now consider lawsuits in this matter?

Many parties were involved in Greensil. Of course, we strive to assert our rights, not least in the interests of investors. The most urgent task is to recover the funds and return them to our investors.

The interview was conducted by Stefan Frühauf.