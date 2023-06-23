Home » SNB doubts benefit of AT1 bonds and raises interest rate
The case of Credit Suisse becomes a lesson for the watchdogs on financial stability

The Swiss National Bank doubts the usefulness of AT1 bonds as a fire extinguisher in the crisis and puts the value of capital and liquidity ratios into perspective. Meanwhile, interest rates continue to rise.

The head of the National Bank, Thomas Jordan, is setting the course and raising the key interest rate again – to 1.75 percent.

Bild: Keystone

In its current report on financial stability, the National Bank (SNB) drew initial lessons from the Credit Suisse case. At a press conference, at which the central bank also announced its fifth consecutive increase in key interest rates to currently 1.75 percent, SNB Vice President Martin Schlegel, who is responsible for the stability issue, described the strong focus of the previous big bank regulations on regulatory indicators as a major mistake, at least indirectly. The fixation on such key figures could delay the early implementation of corrective measures and thus prevent banks from being able to pull themselves out of the swamp on their own in the event of a crisis.

