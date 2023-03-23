A quarterly media briefing by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) was planned to explain the monetary policy decisions. Despite the interest rate hike by 0.5 percentage points to 1.5 percent, the talks clearly focused on the rescue of Credit Suisse. SNB President Jordan comments on both issues.

SRF News: Mr. Jordan, why haven’t the previous interest rate hikes been enough?

Thomas Jordan: We have more inflationary pressures from abroad, and the second-round effects are also stronger than previously assumed. That means we need to tighten monetary policy more. However, we already said in December that further rate hikes cannot be ruled out.

Why wasn’t there a bigger interest rate hike?

We have a so-called risk management approach to monetary policy. We always consider what the risks are. And it’s better if you take a step and then wait and see what the effects are. And then, in three months’ time, consider again how great the further need is to tighten monetary policy. After all, we have now made 50 basis points and will see exactly where we are in three months.

The situation is extremely tense, especially in the banking sector. How much could this affect the economic outlook?

That’s a risk. We now have an economy that is relatively flat. We are assuming only one percent growth this year. Should the turbulence on the international financial markets or in the financial sector increase, this could also have a negative impact on growth in Switzerland.

About CS: Last Wednesday you gave the 50 billion liquidity guarantees. Apparently this solution was not enough. Why not?

It was important to ensure emergency liquidity with this liquidity injection. Liquidity alone is not enough for a sustainable solution if there is no trust in the bank. And we’ve had a really rapid drop in confidence in the last week. That’s why it was important to find another solution besides liquidity. The one that was then presented on Sunday.

You could have provided liquidity much earlier and said you are providing as much as is needed.

That would be very risky if you say it at the wrong time, then you kind of trigger a run on the bank. Such a signal makes many people feel they need to take the money away. It is therefore very critical to give such a signal too early.

I am not aware of any pressure from abroad

They were in constant contact with other central banks around the world. Was there pressure to find a quick solution?

No, there was no pressure to find a specific solution. However, there was concern around the world that financial stability was a risk. And that’s why it was in Switzerland’s interest to find a solution here.

Wasn’t the current solution dictated from abroad?

Exactly, that’s a Swiss solution. I am not aware of any pressure from abroad to explicitly implement this solution.

Die «Financial Times» caused a stir this week when she wrote that there was a meeting on Wednesday, which you attended, at which it was clearly stated that CS had to merge with UBS. Is that correct?

The purpose of the meeting was to see what solutions are possible. And it was important to have a solution by the weekend. It was not clear which solution would then be used in the end.

