SNB raises interest rates – SNB’s bitter pill for tenants – News

The SNB is driving up rents with its interest rate hikes. This is particularly difficult for households with low incomes. Nevertheless, it is important that the National Bank acts now and takes decisive action against inflation. If she hesitated, things would only get worse in the end, including for the tenants.

The head of the National Bank, Thomas Jordan, cannot change it: as long as he tackles inflation by raising interest rates, he will inevitably accept that rents will rise. Because living space is scarce in Switzerland. The demand is unbroken, there is a housing shortage. At the same time, landlords have the right – under certain conditions – to increase rents if the reference interest rate rises.

Rents are likely to rise for the foreseeable future

This is exactly what happened once before in early June. And that is very likely just the beginning. In September, the responsible federal office for housing will go over the books again. Depending on how the mortgage market develops, rents threaten to go up further. And Thomas Jordan made it unmistakably clear today: Despite this undesirable side effect, he is continuing to fight inflation, if necessary with higher interest rates again in September.

Does that mean Jordan has to accept the accusation that he is a heartless “tenant scare”? Someone who doesn’t care about the needs of the “little people”? No, that would be unfair. A thought experiment shows this: Let’s assume that the National Bank would back down in its fight against inflation; it would therefore not raise interest rates any further – out of consideration for the tenants. The result would be that everyone’s purchasing power would fall. Because inflation – i.e. rising prices – means exactly that. What comes into the account as wages at the end of the month is worth less and less when shopping or paying the bills (including the rent).

Maintaining purchasing power makes sense

In the end, Jordan would have to raise interest rates much more to stop the loss of purchasing power. To finally get prices under control again, there would be more bitter pills. In this way, the head of the National Bank would cause even greater damage to tenants in the future than it does today.

There is no question that the coming months will be tough for all those who are already under pressure because of the high rents. Housing costs are a large item in the monthly budget, especially for low-income earners. The rate hikes by the National Bank will temporarily push up these costs. But if the National Bank succeeds in maintaining purchasing power for everyone in this way, it justifies its actions.

Jan Bauman

Head of the business department at Radio SRF

Open the people box Close the people box

Jan Baumann has been with SRF since 2013 and has headed the business department at Radio SRF since early 2023. Before that, he worked for around ten years as an editor for the newspaper “Finanz und Wirtschaft”, including as a US correspondent.

