SNB Stability Report – National Bank draws lessons from the UBS/CS merger – News

The rapid demise of Credit Suisse in March of this year also came as quite a surprise to the Swiss National Bank (SNB). Accordingly, lessons would have to be learned on how such crises can be avoided in the future. This is the conclusion of the SNB in ​​its 2023 Financial Stability Report.

“The cause of the Credit Suisse crisis was not a macroeconomic shock, as assumed in the SNB’s stress scenarios,” writes the SNB in ​​the report. Rather, the crisis was the result of repeated incidents in the bank itself, which were mainly triggered by the violation of legal and supervisory obligations and deficiencies in risk management and led to reputational damage.

The takeover of CS by UBS on March 19 and the measures taken by the authorities led to an immediate stabilization of the situation, according to the SNB. In order to prevent another crisis for the Swiss financial center, it is “important to learn lessons from the Credit Suisse crisis and to take appropriate measures”.

Three observations

From the perspective of the SNB, three observations are “particularly relevant” in this context. First, compliance with capital requirements, while necessary, is not sufficient to ensure trust in a bank.

Second, the so-called AT1 capital instruments (equity-like bonds) only absorbed the losses when the end of the bank was imminent and state intervention became necessary. At this late stage of the crisis, while the AT1 instruments played an important role in the package of measures, the specific features of these bonds, intended for early loss absorption, were not effective.

And third, the extent and speed at which customers withdrew their funds from CS was unprecedented and more serious than the liquidity regulations assumed. In any case, the bank’s liquidity buffers and the collateral provided for the central bank facilities would not have been sufficient to cover the massive liquidity outflows and the higher collateral requirements.

These measures would have to strengthen the resilience of the banks in order to prevent a loss of confidence as far as possible. And they should contain a wide range of effective options to stabilize, restructure or resolve a systemically important bank in the event of a crisis.

Caption: In its report, the SNB (here the headquarters in Zurich) states three points that are "particularly relevant".

According to the SNB, in future banks should be obliged to set aside a minimum amount of assets that could be pledged to central banks.

Incoming examination

Taken together, these observations also raise questions, according to the SNB, as to whether a systemically important bank can be obliged under the applicable TBTF (“too big to fail”) rule in good time to take sufficient corrective measures in order to be able to recover from a stress situation on its own . In any case, recent experience has shown that the regulatory parameters in stress situations are relatively narrow and corrective measures can be delayed.

In the case of CS, reality does not follow the textbook

Caption:

Economic editor Jan Baumann’s assessment: “The National Bank has set about analyzing the crisis at Credit Suisse. In doing so, she discovered weaknesses in the safety net of the big banks.

The crux of the matter is that CS had enough capital even during the crisis that started last fall. She also had enough cash. According to the textbook, that should have been enough to get the bank through the crisis. But the reality in the case of CS did not stick to the textbook.

Although the security requirements were met, the bank failed. The main reason was that CS had gambled away the trust of customers through various scandals and negative headlines. Since the capital cushion helped little. Even the much talked about liquidity support from the National Bank was only enough to keep CS afloat until the emergency sale to UBS.

The National Bank now wants to learn from this experience – similar to what Parliament, the Confederation and the authorities are also planning to do. However, it remains to be seen how the safety net and regulations for the new mega-bank UBS/CS will really be improved effectively so that a debacle à la CS is not repeated.”

According to the SNB, it is now up to the authorities to carry out a detailed examination and learn lessons, also with regard to the higher systemic importance of the merged bank and the associated risks for Switzerland. A thorough analysis is carried out as part of the statutory regular review of the TBTF regulation.

According to the SNB, the implementation of the revised liquidity regulations will also play an important role. The results are to be presented to Parliament within twelve months as part of the Federal Council’s next report on systemically important banks. The SNB will be involved in this work, she emphasizes.