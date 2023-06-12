Home » Sneaker with replacement sole – a start-up is making progress
Sneaker with replacement sole – a start-up is making progress

With replacement soles or a subscription model: this is how the sneaker market wants to become more sustainable

The start-up Vyn focuses on self-repair, the shoe manufacturer On on biomaterials and efficient recycling. But there are still few durable and recyclable products in the fashion industry. The problem has now arrived in politics.

The start-up Vyn has developed a click system with which worn soles can be replaced in no time.

Photo: Mathias Förster

The biggest weakness of many sneakers is the sole. Because it’s glued to the rest of the shoe, it’s almost impossible to repair. Recycling is also not possible in most cases. Because the popular sports shoes are made of 20 to 40 different materials. The expired but otherwise intact sneakers are therefore burned or end up in a landfill.

