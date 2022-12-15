Listen to the audio version of the article

From the Snowboard World Cup on Saturday 17 December on the snow of Faloria, up to the Cortina Ski World Cup (20-21-22 January 2023), it will be possible to move “connected” between the ski slopes in terms of sustainability and smart mobility. This is the objective of the partnership signed between the Cortina Foundation and Almaviva to experience the mountains in a safe and sustainable way thanks to the development of an integrated mobility system.

The challenge of the organizers

Mobility at major sporting events is in fact one of the main challenges for the organisers. A smart mobility system to support the wide range of international events that the Cortina Foundation is preparing to manage: from alpine skiing to snowboarding, up to ski mountaineering and Paralympic disciplines.

The challenge of Fondazione Cortina and Almaviva is also to leave a legacy of innovation and efficiency on the territory that does not end with the event itself, enhancing the synergy between all the players involved. «This partnership – declares Stefano Longo, President of the Cortina Foundation – is of primary importance for the Cortina Foundation: for us Almaviva represents the ideal subject with which to plan the future of Cortina in the light of the challenges that await the entire Veneto region in the coming years. The Foundation and Almaviva – continues Longo – have already worked together previously, but the new partnership will be able to take our collaboration to the next level, with the aim of planning and organizing mobility at the local level, combining efficiency, speed and sustainability, and trying to find together innovative solutions for the tourist development of the Queen of the Dolomites, always with the essential attention to an extraordinary territory».

La smart mobility

«In recent years, with the experience of Cortina 2021, the Giro d’Italia and the International Tennis Championships in Rome – explains Smeraldo Florentines, General Manager Transportation & Logistics of Almaviva – we have declined our solutions in the management of smart mobility, adapting them to the context and specific needs of major events. By renewing the partnership with the Cortina area, we confirm that we want to support mobility during the important sporting events organized by the Cortina Foundation, making our contribution in terms of digital innovation with solutions that bring value perceived by local authorities, businesses and above all by everyone the citizens”.

«Smart mobility – comments Gianluca Lorenzo, mayor of Cortina d’Ampezzo – is a tool that all cities must equip themselves with, and investing in it represents a strategic and farsighted choice. Cities can play a leading role in sustainable development by contributing to the creation of virtuous models. The Foundation’s partnership with Almaviva will be very useful in improving, speeding up and making the mobility of this wonderful city more sustainable and safe, which is preparing to face new opportunities for the development of the whole territory on the occasion of the major sporting events scheduled”.