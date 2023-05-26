Home » Snowflake: collapse on Wall Street, outlook below expectations
Shares of technology company Snowflake fell sharply on Wall Street (-17%), whose revenue outlook for the current quarter came in below expectations, suggesting that many companies are cutting spending on cloud software to due to uncertain economic conditions.

In the period ending in July, product revenues will increase about 34 percent, to a high of $625 million, the company said Wednesday. Analysts had estimated an average of $646.3 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Product sales make up the majority of Snowflake’s total revenues and are closely watched by investors.

Snowflake’s software helps businesses organize data in the cloud. The company is known for its consumption-based pricing model, which charges customers based on usage of its products. Analysts feared that a slowdown in demand for cloud services could hurt Snowflake’s pay-as-you-go model.

The stock had gained 24% in the past month on positive results from cloud infrastructure providers such as Microsoft and Alphabet.

Snowflake also trimmed its forecast for the fiscal year, saying product revenues will be about $2.6 billion. In March, the company forecast annual product sales of $2.7 billion.

