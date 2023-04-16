Home » So Germany will once again become the pharmacy of the world
So Germany will once again become the pharmacy of the world

The past pandemic has shown that a strong pharmaceutical industry means strategic independence. However, when we look at current delivery bottlenecks, we realize that the supply crisis for generics is a politically triggered crisis. It is based on the discount agreements for generics that have been going down over many years. The crisis made Germany painfully aware of its dependence on raw materials and production. We must not make ourselves dependent on a few manufacturers in China or India for the supply of pharmaceuticals, just because they look at the costs one-sidedly. What is needed now is a comprehensive strengthening of resilience in drug supply.

The strength of the pharmaceutical industry lies in high-quality, research-intensive and innovative products. For Germany as a location, the research-based pharmaceutical industry cannot be replaced as a guarantor of innovation. The corona crisis has shown that an excellent research location is one of the most important factors in overcoming major health crises. In addition to the development of vaccines and active ingredients, this also includes a functioning production network, fast approval processes, globally networked logistics and modern special machine construction.

