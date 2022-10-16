This time, the performance of Ganfeng Lithium and Tianqi Lithium has both increased significantly in the third quarter, which may bring the “Battle for Lithium King” into a new stage.

As the new energy track continues to be hot, a new round of “Lithium King” competition has begun!

Recently, Ganfeng Lithium Industry, the leader of lithium mines, released a performance forecast. It is expected to achieve a net profit of 14.3 billion yuan to 15.3 billion yuan in the first three quarters of 2022, a year-on-year increase of 478.29%-518.73%. Among them, the performance in the third quarter was particularly dazzling, with the pre-increase in net profit exceeding 5.67 times.

The current “Lithium King” Tianqi Lithium also released a performance forecast a few days ago. It is expected that the net profit in the first three quarters will be 15.2 billion to 16.9 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of more than 27 times.

It is understood that Ganfeng Lithium has won the title of “Lithium King” in China for many consecutive years, and is one of the most profitable listed companies in the field of lithium mining. But in the first half of this year, Tianqi Lithium’s net profit surpassed Ganfeng Lithium’s, taking away the title of “Lithium King”. This time, the performance of Ganfeng Lithium and Tianqi Lithium has both increased significantly in the third quarter, which may bring the “Battle for Lithium King” into a new stage.

In addition, many companies in the lithium battery industry chain such as Xinzhoubang, Xingyuan Materials, Putailai, Yongxing Materials, Tibet Mining, Rongjie Co., Ltd. have also disclosed the first three quarters performance forecast or three quarterly reports, all of which have achieved results. substantial growth. Among them, Rongjie shares have the fastest growth rate. The first three quarters are expected to increase their net profit by 43-47 times year-on-year, and the net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies is 1.2 billion to 1.3 billion yuan; the third quarter is expected to increase their net profit by 40-51 times, compared with the previous quarter. An increase of 86%-133%.

Upstream lithium resource prices soar The battle for the “Lithium King” is hot

Since the beginning of this year, the price of upstream lithium resources has experienced a round of sharp rises. At the 2022 World Power Battery Conference, Zeng Yuqun, chairman of CATL, said that prices of upstream materials for lithium batteries such as lithium carbonate, lithium hexafluorophosphate, and petroleum coke have skyrocketed.

According to Wind data, the domestic battery-grade lithium carbonate price reached 526,000 yuan/ton on October 14, 2022, hitting record highs one after another, an increase of nearly 90% from the price of 278,000 yuan/ton at the beginning of the year. Compared with the price of 41,000 yuan/ton on October 14, 2020 two years ago, the price of lithium carbonate has soared nearly 12 times.

Not only the price of lithium carbonate has risen sharply, but also lithium hydroxide is not bad. Wind data shows that on October 14, 2020, the domestic price of lithium hydroxide was 49,000 yuan/ton. By October 14th this year, the price of this product had increased to 517,500 yuan/ton, an increase of more than 9 times.

The price increase of these two lithium salt products fully reflects the skyrocketing price of upstream lithium resources in the past two years. For the listed companies related to the lithium mining industry, after experiencing the downward cycle of lithium prices from the end of 2017 to 2020, they have finally achieved a “surge” in performance in this round of lithium prices soaring.

In the first half of 2022, Tianqi Lithium achieved a net profit of 10.328 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 119 times, surpassing Ganfeng Lithium, which achieved a net profit of 7.254 billion yuan in the first half of the year, and regained the title of “Lithium King”. In 2019-2021, Ganfeng Lithium’s net profit exceeded Tianqi Lithium’s.

In the third quarter of this year, Ganfeng Lithium is expected to achieve a net profit of 7.046 billion yuan to 8.046 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 567.19%-661.88%. The net profit in the third quarter alone is comparable to the sum of its net profit in the first half of the year. Tianqi Lithium is also not to be outdone, and achieved a net profit of 5 billion to 6.5 billion yuan in the third quarter, a year-on-year increase of more than 10 times.

In the third quarter, Tianqi Lithium’s net profit was slightly behind Ganfeng Lithium’s. This may mean that from the perspective of the whole year of 2022, it is still unknown who will win the title of “Lithium King”.

Why has the price of lithium carbonate continued to break new highs recently? Mo Ke, chief analyst of True Lithium Research, said in an interview with reporters: “Now the cost transmission mechanism of resource price increases is becoming more and more smooth, and it has basically been able to be transmitted to downstream products (such as complete vehicles), resulting in a weakening of the price game power of battery factories. , which is the main reason why the current price of lithium carbonate is above 500,000 yuan.”

Wang Dongwei, director of Zhongtai Capital, told reporters that the factors that stimulate the price of lithium ore to rise are divided into short-term and long-term. In the short term, due to seasonal reasons, the production of Qinghai Salt Lake has declined, and the impact of the epidemic on transportation has resulted in a tight supply of lithium resources. Downstream companies rushed to work and stockpiled goods at the end of the year, which also exacerbated the supply shortage. In the long run, the rise in lithium prices is due to the imbalance between supply and demand. It takes about 5 years for a lithium resource project to be completed, and downstream demand is increasing rapidly, and the immediate production capacity of lithium is not sufficient.

New energy vehicle market is hot Lithium battery industry chain companies have outstanding achievements

According to the data of the China Automobile Association, from January to September 2022, the production and sales of new energy vehicles will reach 4.717 million and 4.567 million respectively, a year-on-year increase of 1.2 times and 1.1 times, and the market share will reach 23.5%.

The hot sale of the downstream new energy vehicle market not only provided strong support for the price of lithium resources, but also made the listed companies in the lithium battery industry chain hand in dazzling “transcripts” in the first three quarters.

On the evening of October 14, Yongxing Materials announced that it is expected to achieve a net profit of 4.183 billion yuan to 4.403 billion yuan in the first three quarters, a year-on-year increase of 660%-700%.

Yongxing Materials said that since the beginning of this year, the new energy vehicle and energy storage industry has maintained a rapid development trend, and downstream customers have maintained strong demand for lithium salts, driving the price of lithium carbonate to continue to rise and gradually stabilize at a high level. During the reporting period, the production and sales volume of the company’s lithium battery new energy business continued to increase, and the performance increased significantly.

On the same day, Xinzhoubang, one of the electrolyte leaders, announced that it is expected to achieve a net profit of 1.389 billion yuan to 1.476 billion yuan in the first three quarters, a year-on-year increase of 60%-70%.

Xinzhoubang said that the new energy vehicle industry continued to maintain a good development trend, and the company’s battery chemical sales and sales increased significantly year-on-year. The company’s organic fluorine chemicals, including fluorine solvent cleaning agents for semiconductors and displays, coolants, fluoropolymer modified comonomers, and fluorine-containing surfactants, are in strong market demand, and market orders continue to increase. The smooth release of the production capacity of the newly put into production projects further drove the increase in the company’s shipments and ensured a steady improvement in the company’s operating performance.

On the evening of October 14, Putailai released its third quarterly report and realized a net profit of 877 million yuan in the third quarter, a year-on-year increase of 92.4%. In the first three quarters, a total net profit of 2.273 billion yuan was realized, a year-on-year increase of 84.68%. Putailai said that the increase in net profit was mainly due to the gradual release of the company’s pre-production capacity investment in various business segments, the increase in operating income and the increase in total profit.

On the same day, Xingyuan Materials released its third-quarter report. The company achieved a net profit of 588 million yuan in the first three quarters, a year-on-year increase of 176.89%. Among them, the net profit in the third quarter was 220 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 118.33%.

Tibet Mining also released a performance forecast on October 14. It is expected to achieve a net profit of 450 million to 600 million yuan in the first three quarters, a year-on-year increase of 251.88% to 369.17%. It is understood that the Tibet Zabuye Salt Lake, which Tibet Mining currently owns the exclusive mining right, is the third largest salt lake in the world and the largest lithium mine in Asia.

On the evening of October 14, Zhongwei Co., Ltd. also issued a performance forecast, saying that the company expects to achieve a net profit of 1.06 billion yuan to 1.11 billion yuan in the first three quarters, a year-on-year increase of 38.51%-45.05%.

Zhongwei Co., Ltd. said that during the reporting period, benefiting from the high increase in terminal demand in the new energy industry, the supply and demand of the industrial chain was effectively strengthened. From January to September 2022, the company’s total sales volume of ternary precursors and cobalt tetroxide exceeded 160,000 tons. During the reporting period, the company’s production capacity continued to be released, the product market share increased, the superimposed products and customer structure continued to be optimized, and the proportion of industrial integration was gradually increased, which jointly promoted the company’s profitability.

In addition to upstream cathode materials, anode materials, and electrolyte companies, power battery companies have also performed well. According to the performance forecast released by Guoxuan Hi-Tech on October 14, the company is expected to achieve a net profit of 147 million yuan to 162 million yuan in the first three quarters, a year-on-year increase of 116.68%-138.56%.

Guoxuan Hi-Tech said that the company seized the development opportunities of the power lithium battery industry and accelerated the layout of the entire industry chain. In the third quarter of 2022, the Jiangxi Yichun lithium mine project is progressing smoothly; the company’s new power lithium battery production line has entered the stage of mass production, and the scale of production capacity continues. At the same time, the company continued to optimize the customer structure and further develop the energy storage business. The company’s shipment scale grew rapidly, and its operating performance showed a substantial increase.

According to GGII data, from 2014 to 2021, my country’s power lithium battery shipments increased from 3.7GWh to 226GWh, with an average annual compound growth rate of 79.9%. It is expected that my country’s power lithium battery shipments will reach 450GWh in 2022.

