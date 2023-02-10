Meloni in the EU, face to face with Poland and the Czech Republic and the common line

Lo clash Between France e Italia continues. At the premier Melons did not like the invitation to the EU of Macron a Zelenskydefined “inconvenient“. For this reason the Prime Minister a Bruxelles he changed his initial plans and even before having a discussion with the Ukrainian president – we read in the Corriere della Sera – he wanted to meet the allies of party into Europa: Poland and the Czech Republic. “So far all the secret and effectiveness of the European reaction to the war was the unitwe are all doing gods sacrifices and instead in this way everything weakens this work”, is the reasoning that is gathered in the Italian delegation that participates in the European Council. Meloni even before Zelensky sees leaders of his own party, has a meeting with Prime Ministers of Poland and the Czech Republic, Mateusz Morawiecki Peter Wallflower. They seek each other banksfor the goals of the summit, in the first place on migrants e state aid to European companies, among the allies of the continental right: both prime ministers belong to the party that presides over our premier.

He could see them again – continues the Corriere – in a vertex of threein the coming days, a Warsaw. Perhaps just before traveling to Kiev. Immediately afterwards, however, it was the staff of Palazzo Chigi who communicated that a face-to-face with was also held Zelenskyrequested by the Ukrainian president himself. Fifteen minutes interview, according to Italian sources. The two leaders are filmed on camera talking standing up, lean on the big table of the summit at 27. We discuss the next visit to Kiev of Meloni, perhaps even of the necessary Italian authorization (in addition to that of other states) to get i hunting promised by London. Defense systems and weapons that have technology components that need to be greenlit by a group of Different countries.

Subscribe to the newsletter

