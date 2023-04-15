Home Business So Matteo Salvini has taken over the political scene
So Matteo Salvini has taken over the political scene

by admin
So Matteo Salvini has taken over the political scene

Matteo Salvini and Massimiliano Fedriga

Matteo Salvini is once again at center stage

“It is you journalists who gave him already dead, while Matteo is more alive than butthe. On the appointments he has made a real masterpiece of political tactics. He managed to get the most out of it, without irritating Meloni and which is certainly not easy. But on the other hand, already on the formation of the government, his work was excellent ”. This is the comment gleaned from one of the Northern League senators most loyal to the secretary, who expresses all the satisfaction of the party for how the nomination game ended.

Salvini has been playing a personal (albeit latent) challenge with the premier for some time, whose decision-making and personal success undoubtedly suffers. But unlike in the past, when his intemperate attacks were proverbial and led to immediate and unreflective outbursts and attacks, both through the press and via social networks, which inevitably attracted criticism and disagreements, not only from the outside, but also within the League itself.

Now Salvini is much more reflective, he works in the shadows (it is no coincidence that he has made an iron pact with Gianni Letta on the appointments, who has made aplomb and covert work an unmistakable lifestyle) but manages to be more incisive and authoritative than before. Already on the occasion of the formation of the Meloni government, his role as mediator between Fdi e Come on Italy he was instrumental for the coalition but also for his party, which compared to the party of Berlusconi it has certainly achieved more, despite an almost identical electoral weight.

