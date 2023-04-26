So Orcel turned Unicredit into a money machine

Orcel’s strategy on Unicredit

The strategy of the CEO Of Unicredit Andrea Orcel to transform the bank into a “profit machine” it has already paid off and the value of the stock has more than doubled in the last year, while the 2022 financial year recorded the highest annual profit for over a decade. That’s what the writes Wall Street Journal in an article dedicated to the relaunch of the bank in Piazza Gae Aulenti.

“The relaunch was led by Andrea Orcel, former head of investment banking at Ubs Group AG, who took over as CEO in April 2021″, recalls the US financial newspaper, explaining that the manager “he inherited an institution still undergoing restructuring” that he was “still getting rid of a heavy load of bad debts dating back to the continent’s sovereign debt crisis in 2011”.

“The new ad immediately moved for make the bank more agile and focused on growth”, underlines the WSJ, recognizing that “Orcel’s mandate also coincided with the end of negative interest rates in Europe, which have kept bank profits low for years”. “UniCredit is closely tied to interest rates – he recalls – since it earns above all thanks to the collection of deposits and the disbursement of loans”.

“As part of a strategy dubbed UniCredit Unlocked, Orcel set higher profit goals and, consequently, higher compensation for shareholders. It’s about a rarity in Europewhere the European Central Bank often places limits on how much lenders can remunerate investors, given their relatively low profitability”.

"Orcel's strategy features some challenges", says the WSJ, citing the opinion of Maria Jose Mori, an analyst at Moody's Investors Service.

“UniCredit has improved, but it remains a work in progress. The bank’s title comes now trading at about 0.7 times book value, which means that the market still values ​​it substantially below the value of its assets after subtracting its liabilities. Such low ratios can signal concerns about a bank’s profitability or capital solidity”, concludes the US newspaper, quoting a comment by Cole Smead, CEO of Smead Capital Management, who states “it would not surprise me if within the next year UniCredit were traded at book value”. (Ticker)