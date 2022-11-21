Listen to the audio version of the article

There are virtuous examples but also indications for public administrations to exploit the opportunities of works created with recycled rubber. And then the examples of what has already been built with rubber from end-of-life tyres. It’s called “Circular municipalities” and it’s the initiative promoted by the Ecopneus consortium, the non-profit company for the tracing, collection, treatment and recovery of end-of-life tyres, made up of the main tire manufacturers operating in Italy to which many other manufacturing and importing companies.

The Initiative

Specifically the consortium and with “the aim of providing support and advice to local administrations on innovative and eco-sustainable solutions offered by rubber recycled from end-of-life tires for Italian cities, Ecopneus has created a channel entirely dedicated to the Public Administration”. An internet page, present within the Ecopneus site, which serves as a guide on the numerous uses of rubber recycled from ELTs, as well as a direct e-mail address and a personalized hashtag.

Circular economy

“In this crucial moment for the Italian economy and for the sustainable development of our cities, it is important to direct our choices towards solutions capable of having a positive impact on the territory, the community and the environment – said Federico Dossena, director of Ecopneus -. In full compliance with the principles of the circular economy, materials deriving from rubber recycled from end-of-life tires represent an advantageous resource for Municipalities and Public Administrations that intend to adopt a virtuous and sustainable strategy».

Rubber Mountains

The data relating to the recovery of tires that have reached the end of their run, as of 31 October of this year, stands at 191,116 tons. A particularly important volume which, once treated, becomes raw material for urban regeneration interventions, redevelopment of public buildings, without forgetting “the silent and more durable asphalts and sports facilities”.

There is no shortage of examples, from Robbio to Alcamo where the asphalts were made with rubber recycled from end-of-life tyres. Or in Pesaro where, thanks to the collaboration between Ecopneus, the Municipality and Legabasket, an innovative field in recycled rubber has been created. Or in Parma where the «potential of recycled rubber in construction is “tested” by the Toscanini Auditorium in Parma, created thanks to an important redevelopment work on pre-existing industrial structures.