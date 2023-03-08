Home Business So you can talk like Telekom boss Höttges
So you can talk like Telekom boss Höttges

Another break with convention. How did we learn? “Don’t always say house, sometimes say building. Use synonyms.” Yes, that loosens things up. But if you want to anchor your audience, also create a rail of recurring words.
Don’t even talk about motive, then drive, then motivation, then chapter, then section, then aspect, then customer, then buyer, then client.
Instead, choose a term and let it keep coming back. It is the many small orientation aids that fire up your powers of persuasion.

You can also raise a term to the icon of your presentation. Like a running gag. Höttges from Telekom, for example, once used the word “stable” throughout his appearance.
The T remains stable, anchor of stability, stable network, stable finances, stable because of the digital expansion, stable supply chains.

